Maple Leafs Have Something Nikita Kucherov Will Like

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have something that would make them very attractive to Nikita Kucherov.

Speculation about the Tampa Bay Lightning superstar heading to Toronto went into overdrive on Saturday night when insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs, along with the Montreal Canadiens, would be two teams that he would consider playing for.

But beyond just a superficial assessment, there is something about the Maple Leafs that Kucherov could find very attractive: The team’s power play setup.

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman discussed how the “hockey fit” would be much more important to Nikita Kucherov than money or anything else when deciding on his next team.

Friedman cited an opinion he heard recently, shedding light on how something as crucial as a team’s power play could ultimately sway his opinion. And while the comment focused on the Detroit Red Wings, it’s easy to see the parallels in Toronto.

“If you look at Detroit, you could have (Lucas) Raymond on one side taking the one-timers, you could have Seider, with the shot at the point like Raddysh did.”

Let’s start with the obvious. The Maple Leafs already have Darren Raddysh. So, there’s no guesswork there. Toronto can reunite Raddysh and Kucherov, bringing instant familiarity to both players.

As for the comment about the one-timers, well, who better to handle those than Auston Matthews?

But beyond the evident parallels to Friedman’s comments, there’s one other key point to keep in mind here.

Nikita Kucherov Will Get to Play With a Superstar

One of the first comments to emerge on Friday following the bombshell report was Kucherov’s reported desire to play with a superstar. By definition, few teams can offer that opportunity. Aside from teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche, the Maple Leafs can boast a true superstar player: Auston Matthews.

As Emily Kaplan initially reported, one of the things on Nikita Kucherov’s mind is the desire to line up alongside another high-end talent.

In Toronto, Kucherov would have the opportunity to play with Matthews and William Nylander, two of the NHL’s best players.

But there’s one other superstar-in-the-making that could entice Kucherov to join the Leafs: Gavin McKenna.

On the subject of McKenna, there’s another interesting avenue here.

Gavin McKenna Drew Comparisons to Kucherov Prompting Maple Leafs to Take Him

Leading up to the 2026 NHL Draft, pundits and scouting experts compared McKenna’s skill set to that of Nikita Kucherov.

In particular, The Athletic’s Corey Pronman compared McKenna to Patrick Kane and Kucherov, a story amply covered he on Heavy.

With that in mind, wouldn’t it be something truly remarkable if McKenna could play with the guy everyone compared him to?

That’s why, if the opportunity to land Kucherov is real, the Maple Leafs cannot afford to let it pass without a good, wholehearted attempt.

Sure, the numbers don’t make it easy for John Chayka to pull this off. But if there is a way, it would behoove the organization to at least do its due diligence and figure out if there’s something really there.