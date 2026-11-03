Maple Leafs Legend Delivers Early Verdict on Gavin McKenna

Toronto Maple Leafs legend Wendel Clark delivered an early verdict on Gavin McKenna. The Maple Leafs rookie is nearing 20 games in his first NHL season and has done well so far. Clark feels the best is still yet to come this season.

McKenna had a relatively slow start to his NHL career. He was held off the scoresheet, with many pundits questioning him before he ultimately scored his first career goal.

Despite the slow start, McKenna has proven that he is fully capable of playing in the NHL. However, Leafs head coach Jim Hiller has restricted his workload to ensure he is not being asked to do too much.

Still, Clark is impressed with what he has seen from McKenna.

Maple Leafs Legend Wendel Clark Delivers Early Verdict on Gavin McKenna

Maple Leafs legend Wendel Clark shared his thoughts on Gavin McKenna’s performances so far. Clark praised McKenna’s vision and decision-making on the ice, and is optimistic that he will continue to make noticeable improvements.

“I think [McKenna’s] been great. He’s stepped in, he’s a little guy that sees the game very well. He’s very smart. He does a lot of things really well. I think as he goes on, he’s going to be really good and after Christmas, you’re going to see a lot of improvement. He’s learning the game at the highest level. The job every night now, it’s not like college or junior. I think he’s awesome,” Clark told Daily Faceoff Toronto.

In 16 games this season, McKenna has scored five goals and registered six assists for a total of 11 points. That is impressive, particularly when taking into account how limited his minutes have been.

When given the opportunity to play with Auston Matthews in 5-on-5 or power play situations, he has thrived. However, it may take some more time before head coach Jim Hiller decides to pair him with the Leafs captain.

Clark Describes What McKenna is Going Through

Clark also described what McKenna is going through as he transitions to the NHL as an 18-year-old.

The former Leafs captain fully understands what McKenna is going through as he experienced the same challenges when entering the league. Clark was selected first overall by the Leafs in the 1984 NHL Draft and played a key role in the organization’s rebuild.

The Leafs legend emphasized that McKenna’s adjustment to the NHL is common.

“I think it’s the same [from when I played], because once you’re in the little bubble, whether it’s my time or his time now, you’re in the dressing room with the guys, on the rink, playing hockey, that hasn’t changed. You’re coming up as a 18-year-old, you’re going to have growing pains before Christmas. You’re still growing, you’re still a teenager, you haven’t entered man strength yet. It’s all part of it,” Clark told Daily Faceoff Toronto.

“I think [McKenna’s] done a great job. He’s playing with a couple of guys, and Mats [Sundin] was a first overall pick. They’ve all helped him out along the way, they’ll tell him to relax and don’t think he has to pressure it,” Clark said.