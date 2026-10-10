Maple Leafs May Have Called Up Miles Wood for a Bigger Reason

The Toronto Maple Leafs call-up of Miles Wood may have more to it than meets the eye.

When the Leafs acquired Wood in the Kirill Marchenko deal, it was evident that it was part of the Blue Jackets’ cap-dump conditions to get the Russian forward. Because of the situation, Wood, who had already cleared waivers earlier this season, was destined for the Marlies.

It seemed like Wood was going to be nothing more than an afterthought.

But that changed with John Tavares’ paternity leave. The joyful occasion in the Tavares household opened the door for Wood to show that he’s still a viable NHL forward, cap hit notwithstanding.

That’s why this opportunity is more about showing that Wood has plenty to offer, and thereby boost his trade value, as opposed to hoping that some team will be desperate enough to take him off the Maple Leafs hands.

It’s worth pointing out that this opportunity, given the current rash of injuries around the NHL, could provide Wood with a realistic chance to become a fixture on another team.

But then again, if Wood thrives in this new shot at the NHL, he might become even more valuable to the Maple Leafs.

Wood Could Make Other Forwards Expendable

A successful audition could benefit Toronto in more ways than one.

If Wood proves capable of handling a regular bottom-six role and contributing on the penalty kill, the Maple Leafs might find themselves with greater flexibility to move another forward. And if Wood sticks with the team, he could make other bottom-six guys expendable. And a player with a lower cap hit than Wood’s might be much easier to move.

That does not guarantee a deal is coming. Toronto may discover that Wood is more useful as a solid depth option than as a trade asset, particularly if other teams remain unwilling to take on his contract.

Still, the organization has reasons to explore both possibilities. If Wood plays well, the Maple Leafs could either improve their trade leverage or keep a useful, physical forward who adds something different to the lineup.

The key is giving him the chance to prove his worth. The recall may look like a routine roster move, but it could become an important evaluation period for both Wood and the Maple Leafs.

If he delivers, Chayka may finally have more options than he did when Wood joined the organization.

Maple Leafs Need to Give Wood a Real Opportunity

There is little point in recalling Wood if the plan is to bury him on the fourth line and play him fewer than 10 minutes a night.

The 31-year-old does not need to jump onto Auston Matthews’ line or take a spot away from Toronto’s top offensive players. But he does need enough ice time to demonstrate that he can contribute beyond simply filling out the lineup.

Hiller should consider giving Wood a look in a more demanding bottom-six role, including opportunities on the penalty kill. His speed and willingness to play physically could make him useful in those situations, provided he can execute consistently.

That would also give the coaching staff a better assessment of what it actually has in Wood. His 14 points in 54 games with Columbus last season do not suggest a major offensive breakthrough is coming, but a clear role could help him establish value as a dependable depth forward.

The Maple Leafs do not have to manufacture a starring role for him. They simply need to give him a fair chance to show he can handle more responsibility than he has gotten.