Former Toronto Maple Leafs $6.5 million forward thriving with new NHL team

It might be early in the NHL season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ Gavin McKenna era is off to a rough start. The latest hiccup on the road involves a 4-3 loss at the hands of former Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights. However, it’s worth checking in on another former Maple Leafs forward, Nick Robertson.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs $6.5 Million Forward Thriving With The Pittsburgh Penguins

Robertson was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1st, one of many moves made to free up cap space and clear the deck for the organization.

Following the trade, he signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Penguins. So far, the early returns have been good for the Penguins.

The 25-year-old winger has only played four games with his new team, but Robertson has already scored three goals. Additionally, his average time on ice is already up.

Robertson has played 15:02, 13:35, 15:14, and 8:32. His average for the year is 13:06, which would be higher if it weren’t for the outlier of the last Penguins game.

He has been given a golden opportunity in Pittsburgh. In his first four games, he has spent 63.4 percent of his playing time on a line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell. However, he has yet to find himself on the Penguins powerplay, which could be a great spot for him to further exploit teams with his notorious shot.

Sidney Crosby on Nick Robertson

One of the biggest fans of Robertson on his new team is none other than his most common linemate.

Crosby spoke on a podcast at the end of September. He discussed the shortened preseason and Robertson.

“It’s a shortened camp this year, so we have a lot less time to play together… but I think we’ve gotten better as it’s gone along,” Crosby said about skating with Robertson. “He’s a guy that’s got a lot of speed, a really good shot, so just want to try to find him in good areas to get that shot off.”

“And he works hard on both sides of the puck, so hopefully we can force some turnovers, and he can create with his speed.”

Robertson may be early in his tenure with the Penguins, but a glowing review from one of the best players ever to lace up skates is certainly a feather in his cap. Crosby highlighted his shot, work ethic, and skating in one fell swoop.

Of all the storylines involving former Maple Leafs to follow this year, this will certainly be one fans will keep an eye on.