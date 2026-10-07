Maple Leafs Rookie Silences Critics With First NHL Goal

Toronto Maple Leafs’ first overall pick from the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, scored his first career NHL goal on Tuesday in the Maple Leafs’ 5-4 overtime victory over the Nashville Predators.

McKenna failed to find the scoresheet over Toronto’s first three contests, but racked up both his first goal and point on Tuesday. McKenna got his first point, getting an assist on John Tavares’ first goal of the game, followed by a goal later in the second period.

Gavin McKenna’s Welcome to the NHL Moment

Ahead of puck drop on Tuesday, McKenna spoke about his “welcome to the NHL moment” and dealing with the pressure of scoring his first point.

“I mean, I think just how hard it is,” McKenna said when asked about his welcome to the NHL moment. “You come in, you believe in yourself, and I still believe in myself, but yeah, when you’re, you know, especially in the Toronto media, putting up 0 points in 3 games, I hear about it.”

“It’s obviously not where you want it to be, but at the end of the day, I’ve been on many streaks where I’ve put up no points,” McKenna said. “Had a tough start to college last year and, started to figure things out from there. So, yeah, I think just honestly learning from last year and learning from these first few games, I think, is going to be key. And just, I think sticking with it, being confident. I think I know it’s going to come, so just keep working and have confidence.”

Auston Matthews has likely been a resource for McKenna during the early stages of his NHL career, while Tavares has helped the Penn State product adjust to the NHL level, serving as a father figure.

“ You can see the skill and the talent that he has,” he said. “When you go a few games, and you haven’t found the scoresheet, it’s tough, and it can weigh on you. But at the same time, I think you just kept sticking with it, and obviously he found it tonight. I think you’re gonna see him go on a bit of a tear here now because that kind of weight’s lifted off your shoulders, and you can kinda just focus and go play.”

Auston Matthews Looking to Regain His Form

Matthews has developed into the player the Maple Leafs need him to become on and off the ice, and over the first few games there have been signs that the Scottsdale native has regained his form.

”I think we were just working. I don’t think it was anything too fancy,” Matthews said about his performance. “Other than the power play goal, just work, just winning battles, finding open guys and them making plays as well. I thought the second half of the game we really just simplified our game and just decided not to lose battles, to be first on pucks, and just outcompete the other team.”

The Maple Leafs and McKenna are back in action on Thursday, as they open their first road trip of the season against the Vegas Golden Knights and a rematch with Mitch Marner.