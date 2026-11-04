Maple Leafs Trade Speculation Grows After Kris Draper Sighting

Things have taken an interesting turn for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Utah Mammoth as another Kris Draper sighting hangs in the backdrop of the action on the ice.

The Toronto-Utah matchup is a very convenient one for the Detroit Red Wings assistant GM. According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Draper was taking in the action on Tuesday night.

Now, it’s a very interesting situation as both the Maple Leafs and the Mammoth have been linked to players on the block in Detroit.

The Mammoth remain on the fringes of the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes. Utah has been trying to bring in a big-ticket player, most recently pushing hard to land Connor Hellebuyck.

As for the Maple Leafs, the talk has been focused on Simon Edvinsson. The Leafs have indicated that they want to upgrade the blue line, and, well, the Red Wings have been looking to make a deal for their still-an-RFA defenseman.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that anything is imminent at this point. But one does have to wonder what specifically Draper may be looking at. Whatever the case, the sighting could indicate that something may be afoot.

Maple Leafs Have Been Looking for a Younger Defensive Upgrade

Toronto’s interest in Edvinsson isn’t particularly surprising. The Maple Leafs have been looking beyond a short-term defensive fix, with management reportedly interested in adding a younger defenseman who can become part of the team’s core.

Toronto doesn’t simply need another body on the blue line. It needs someone who can help stabilize the defense now while providing some long-term upside.

Edvinsson checks plenty of those boxes. At 23, the 6-foot-6 defenseman has already logged 175 NHL games and has shown he can handle meaningful minutes. He also brings the size and mobility that are difficult to find in a young defenseman.

David Pagnotta has reported that Toronto is among the clubs to have inquired about Edvinsson. The problem, however, is the price. Detroit has little reason to give away a former sixth-overall pick, particularly with several teams reportedly checking in.

The Leafs also have to consider the contract situation. Edvinsson remains unsigned, and his next deal could carry a substantial price tag. That means Toronto would have to be comfortable with both the trade compensation and the financial commitment before making a serious push.

Still, the interest makes sense. The Maple Leafs want to get younger on the back end, and Edvinsson represents the kind of player who could help them accomplish that.

What Could Kris Draper Be Looking for in Toronto?

Here’s where things get interesting.

Draper was taking in a game involving two clubs that have been connected to Detroit’s trade conversations. It’s entirely possible he was simply doing his job and evaluating potential trade partners. But given Toronto’s interest in Edvinsson, it’s fair to wonder whether the Maple Leafs were a particular focus.

If Detroit is exploring its options, the Leafs have some intriguing pieces to discuss. Toronto has young players, prospects, and draft capital that could theoretically form the foundation of a package.

The question is whether anything on the table would actually appeal to Draper and the Red Wings.

Toronto has reportedly been reluctant to part with some of its more valuable young pieces, and Detroit would understandably want a significant return for Edvinsson. A collection of secondary prospects and draft picks may not be enough to move the needle.

That’s especially true when the Red Wings have received interest from multiple teams. They can afford to be patient and wait for an offer that meets their expectations.

So, while Draper’s appearance could be another indication that Detroit is keeping tabs on the Maple Leafs, it doesn’t necessarily mean a deal is getting closer. The more interesting possibility is that Toronto and Detroit are still trying to figure out whether they have the pieces to make something work.

The Leafs clearly have an appetite for a younger defenseman. Whether they have something Draper actually wants is another matter.