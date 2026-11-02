Nikita Kucherov Wants to Play with Auston Matthews, Rumor

There is something about the Toronto Maple Leafs that could make them the sort of team that Nikita Kucherov wants to play for.

Sure, there’s the Leafs high-end power play, leading to a potential reunion with Darren Raddysh.

However, according to a recent report by RG, the reigning Hart Trophy winner wants to play with elite players. And the one elite player that jumps to mind is Auston Matthews.

The report cited an anonymous NHL source that stated that Kucherov wants to play with an elite player in one of the league’s biggest markets.

“He wants to be the top scorer every year and play on a team with McDavid or Matthews or Pastrnak, plus in a big market, so people talk about how good he is,” the source told RG. “Playing in Florida, people forget about you from time to time.”

Well, there are no bigger stars than Matthews and no bigger market than Toronto.

If that’s truly the case, the Maple Leafs could in a good spot to give Nikita Kucherov what he wants: Playing on a line with one of the NHL’s best players on a prime time stage.

Of course, Toronto’s not the only place where the current Tampa Bay Lightning player can make that happen. There are other places and players like Connor McDavid in Edmonton or David Pastrnak in Boston.

But looking at the statement, there are few teams that could match what Kucherov has in mind.

Nikita Kucherov Has Gotten Everything Out of Tampa Bay

One of the questions that remains partially unanswered is why Kucherov is looking to get out of Tampa Bay.

The initial reaction was that the pace of negotiations did not progress to Kucherov’s liking. While that may be true, another anonymous source told RG that it seems Kucherov feels that he has already gotten the most out of his time with the Bolts.

“He understands that Tampa has already squeezed everything out of itself and you can’t win there,” the source said. “The team is average on its own.”

There is merit to that assessment. Since last making the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Lightning have not made it past the first round of the playoffs. That includes a first-round loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023, with falling to the Montreal Canadiens most recently this past spring.

That’s why it could be that Nikita Kucherov may see greener pastures on the horizon elsewhere.

Obstacles Stand in the Way of Maple Leafs’ Chances

Assuming the Maple Leafs could put together a package to Tampa Bay’s liking, the Maple Leafs may struggle to sign Nikita Kucherov to the reported deal he’s looking for. Some reports suggest that the 33-year-old is looking for a deal in the $20 million AAV times six years.

That’s a pretty penny, even if the cap crunch would put the Leafs in a tight spot for next season. It’s worth pointing out that the NHL salary cap could go up as much as $150 million in three seasons, making Nikita Kucherov’s cap hit negligible down the line.