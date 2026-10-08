Toronto Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands Flames Defenseman in Big Move

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has made it clear that he is not afraid to make bold moves.

Since taking over as Toronto’s GM this offseason, Chayka has made several changes to the team’s roster. He is trying to build the Maple Leafs as contenders, so it would not be surprising if more moves are on the way.

One of the Maple Leafs’ top needs right now is another impactful defenseman. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Calgary Flames blueliner Zach Whitecloud stands out as an intriguing option for the Maple Leafs.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Maple Leafs land Whitecloud from Calgary in a big early-season move.

Maple Leafs Get:

Zach Whitecloud

Flames Get:

2027 First-Round Pick (From Colorado Avalanche)

2028 Fifth-Round Pick

Miles Wood

Philippe Myers

With this move, the Maple Leafs would be bringing in a solid shutdown defenseman in Whitecloud. The Flames, on the other hand, would get two draft picks and two veterans who are no longer fits on Toronto’s roster.

Maple Leafs Have Been Named Potential Suitor for Whitecloud

With the Maple Leafs needing blueline help, they have already been viewed as a potential suitor for Whitecloud this season.

Recently, The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta named Whitecloud a prime potential trade target for the Maple Leafs.

“I wonder about a Zach Whitecloud in Calgary being a potential target,” Pagnotta said. “There would be a lot of teams that would love to get their hands on that guy.”

It makes sense that Whitecloud is being viewed as a potential trade target for the Maple Leafs. If acquired, he would boost Toronto’s right side and give them another blueliner who plays a heavier game. This would not be a bad thing for a Maple Leafs club that is looking to return to the playoffs.

Looking at Whitecloud

Whitecloud has appeared in three games this season for the Flames, where he has zero points, three hits, and seven blocks. This is after he posted two goals, 17 points, 124 hits, and 140 blocks in 78 games last season split between the Vegas Golden Knights and Flames. This included him recording 10 assists in 31 games with Calgary after being traded there.

Overall, Whitecloud is better known as being a shutdown defenseman than an offensive one. While this is the case, he could be a perfect fit on a Maple Leafs club that could use more reliability in their own zone.

If the Maple Leafs acquired Whitecloud, he could slot well on their bottom pairing with Oliver Ekman-Larsson. He would also give the Maple Leafs another option for their penalty kill. With this, he could be a nice player for Toronto to add as they look to prove their doubters wrong.