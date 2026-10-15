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Vancouver Canucks Complete Trade With Maple Leafs, Shipping Out Young Forward

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BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 26: Head coach Manny Malhotra Vancouver Canucks during day one of the 2026 NHL Draft on June 26, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have officially completed a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to the organization, they’ve now shipped out 23-year-old forward Aatu Räty.

Who did they get in return?

Canucks Receive Two Rising Players From Maple Leafs

Aatu Raty
GettyZURICH, SWITZERLAND – MAY 30: Aatu Raty of Finland thanks the fans after the victory and entry into the Final during the 2026 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Switzerland Semifinal game between Canada and Finland at Swiss Life Arena on May 30, 2026 in Zurich, Zurich. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Per the Canucks, they’ve now acquired Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr.

Buhr and Quillan are both 24-year-old forwards who are now heading to Vancouver.

While the Canucks are now bringing on two promising young forwards, they have opted to ship out Finnish star Räty.

During Räty’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 66 games and posted a 4-10-12 performance.

So far this season, he’s appeared in four games and owns one goal for one point.

He is now in his fourth year playing in the NHL.

NHL World Reactions to Canucks-Maple Leafs Trade

Manny Malhotra
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 11: (L-R) Video coordinator Jordan Bean and assistant coach Manny Malhotra of the Toronto Maple Leafs arrive for the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on December 11, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

As with any trade, fans and analysts took to social media to share their thoughts.

Here’s what some people are saying:

@DhaliwalSports: “Canucks acquire centre Jacob Quillan and F Brandon Buhr from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Aatu Räty. Bhur is from North VAN and the Canukcs tried hard to get him last year when he left Union College, they like this player a lot. Buhr will start in Kalamazoo.”

@AlexSeixeiro: “Another Leafs trade. Leafs acquire forward Aatu Räty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan.”

@SportsVoiceGuy: “Not a defenceman. But LEAFS TRADE! Hope Quillan gets a chance to crack the Canucks roster long term.”

@Canucks: “Thank you Räts for your dedication to the #Canucks organization these past three seasons. Best of luck in Toronto.”

Where Do the Canucks Stand Right Now?

Aatu Raty
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 05: Aatu Raty #54 of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during the third period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on November 05, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Vancouver currently owns a 2-6 overall record in the Pacific Division.

They sit atop the Los Angeles Kings (0-3-2) and the Calgary Flames (1-5-0), but they’re still quite low in their division.

The Canucks are navigating a hideous five-game losing skid after their latest 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Looking ahead, Vancouver is gearing up for a matchup against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena.

So far, this has been anything but a smooth-sailing season for Vancouver, but as general manager Ryan Johnson continues shifting around and bolstering his roster, this could take a turn for the better.

But every trade comes with risk — did he make the right decision?

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Vancouver Canucks Complete Trade With Maple Leafs, Shipping Out Young Forward

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