Vancouver Canucks Complete Trade With Maple Leafs, Shipping Out Young Forward

The Vancouver Canucks have officially completed a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to the organization, they’ve now shipped out 23-year-old forward Aatu Räty.

Who did they get in return?

Canucks Receive Two Rising Players From Maple Leafs

Per the Canucks, they’ve now acquired Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr.

Buhr and Quillan are both 24-year-old forwards who are now heading to Vancouver.

While the Canucks are now bringing on two promising young forwards, they have opted to ship out Finnish star Räty.

During Räty’s 2025-26 campaign, he skated in 66 games and posted a 4-10-12 performance.

So far this season, he’s appeared in four games and owns one goal for one point.

He is now in his fourth year playing in the NHL.

NHL World Reactions to Canucks-Maple Leafs Trade

As with any trade, fans and analysts took to social media to share their thoughts.

Here’s what some people are saying:

@DhaliwalSports: “Canucks acquire centre Jacob Quillan and F Brandon Buhr from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for Aatu Räty. Bhur is from North VAN and the Canukcs tried hard to get him last year when he left Union College, they like this player a lot. Buhr will start in Kalamazoo.”

@AlexSeixeiro: “Another Leafs trade. Leafs acquire forward Aatu Räty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forwards Brandon Buhr and Jacob Quillan.”

@SportsVoiceGuy: “Not a defenceman. But LEAFS TRADE! Hope Quillan gets a chance to crack the Canucks roster long term.”

@Canucks: “Thank you Räts for your dedication to the #Canucks organization these past three seasons. Best of luck in Toronto.”

Where Do the Canucks Stand Right Now?

Vancouver currently owns a 2-6 overall record in the Pacific Division.

They sit atop the Los Angeles Kings (0-3-2) and the Calgary Flames (1-5-0), but they’re still quite low in their division.

The Canucks are navigating a hideous five-game losing skid after their latest 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Looking ahead, Vancouver is gearing up for a matchup against the Florida Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena.

So far, this has been anything but a smooth-sailing season for Vancouver, but as general manager Ryan Johnson continues shifting around and bolstering his roster, this could take a turn for the better.

But every trade comes with risk — did he make the right decision?