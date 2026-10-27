Je’Von Evans Makes History in Impromptu WWE Championship Match

Rising WWE star Je’Von Evans added another milestone to his young career on Monday night, becoming the youngest wrestler to compete for the WWE Championship.

Impressively, following his impromptu WWE Championship bout with Sami Zayn on RAW, Evans is also the youngest World Championship match participant in WWE history.

Je’Von Evans, 22, surpassed the previous mark set by Randy Orton, who was 24 when he won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2004 at SummerSlam.

Evans latest milestone continues what has been a historic year for the high-flyer.

Evans has also staked his claim as the youngest Elimination Chamber and Money in the Bank Ladder match participant. He was the Iron Man of the 2026 Royal Rumble, surviving 41 minutes in the match to earn the honor.

Je’Von Evans Makes History on RAW

Just a few short weeks after suffering a 20-foot free-fall through an ambulance at Money in the Bank, Je’Von Evans was presented with a golden opportunity on RAW.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce kicked off the show by announcing that Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan would compete later in the evening for the World Women’s Championship.

Just as Pearce was about to make another announcement, he was interrupted by WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn, who demanded Pearce leave the ring so he could address the WWE Universe.

Zayn noted that, despite being a two-time WWE Champion, he still feels largely underrated and underappreciated.

The Canadian star added that he has also tolerated disrespect from his peers, and that he didn’t take too kindly to being interrupted by Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams in recent weeks.

Just then, a confident Evans interrupted him once more.

Evans stepped to the WWE Champion and dared him to finish his comments about him face-to-face.

Following a heated exchange, Pearce returned from backstage and booked an impromptu WWE Championship match between the two stars.

For Evans, it was his first championship opportunity since being promoted to the WWE main roster. The Monday night matchup was also his first match since suffering a 20-foot free-fall through an ambulance at Money in the Bank.

Crazily enough, the last-minute championship bout nearly became a Triple Threat match.

Bron Breakker Blocks Penta’s Cash-In Attempt

Penta still has a year to cash in his MITB briefcase, but the luchador nearly pulled the trigger on Monday night.

As Evans and Zayn traded blows, Penta entered the arena with his pyro-equipped briefcase.

Penta walked toward the ring alongside a referee and seemed primed to cash in to make the match a Triple Threat.

Suddenly, Bron Breakker stormed down the ramp and ambushed Penta before he could formally cash in.

Je’Von Evans leaped outside of the ring to defend Penta from Breakker’s assault.

Assisting Penta proved costly, as Zayn planted him with a Helluva Kick shortly after he re-entered the ring to secure the pinfall victory.

Regarding Breakker, it will be interesting to see if he continues to hunt Penta.

Still seething from his MITB loss, Breakker appears unwilling to let Penta cash in. He has also ambushed him in two of the last three weeks.

Penta and Evans will get a shot at revenge at Crown Jewel, where they will face Bron Breakker and Austin Theory for the World Tag Team Championship.