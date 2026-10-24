WWE Rumors: Rey Mysterio Retirement, Crown Jewel Update, Nikki Bella & More

Fresh off Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE is inching closer to its next Premium Live Event, which is Crown Jewel on November 7 in Saudi Arabia.

The latest WWE rumors feature retirement plans for Rey Mysterio, an update on Crown Jewel amid threats of attacks in Saudi Arabia, a possible Nikki Bella push and more.

Rey Mysterio Retirement Tour in the Works?

At 51 years old, Rey Mysterio has done it all in pro wrestling. He is already in the WWE Hall of Fame, but he continues to amaze inside the ring.

Mysterio is fresh off another great match against Chad Gable and Dragon Lee for the Intercontinental Championship.

Amid talks of how great Mysterio looks for his age, there seem to be rumors about his potential retirement next year.

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WrestleVotes Radio was the first to float the idea of Mysterio hanging it up in 2027.

According to the Wrestling Observer, a retirement tour for the legendary superstar could be on the works.

Update on WWE Crown Jewel

Earlier this week, the United States government ordered all non-essential U.S. Embassy staff and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, as per Sports Illustrated.

The announcement caused concern regarding Crown Jewel, which is less than two weeks away.

However, it seems like WWE is not interested in moving the PLE away from Saudi Arabia.

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According to PWInsider, the company is working with a private security firm to determine if the event can take place in Saudi Arabia. They still have the green light to hold Crown Jewel as of Thursday.

Nikki Bella Push?

On next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Chelsea Green will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Nikki Bella.

While Nikki lost to Paige last week, she already received a title shot two weeks ago after multiple confrontations with Green.

WrestleVotes Radio reported that Nikki has been consistently praised backstage for her “impressive” numbers on social media and merchandise sales.

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That could lead to a push for the Hall of Famer, so it won’t be surprising if she wins next week and faces Liv Morgan as the new WWE Women’s Champion at Crown Jewel.

More WWE Rumors

Here are some of the latest WWE rumors from the past few days: