Bron Breakker Spoils Penta’s Cash-In Attempt With Vicious Ambush

Things escalated quickly during the opening segment of the Oct. 26 episode of RAW at Save Mart Center.

RAW general manager Adam Pearce kicked things off by announcing that Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan would compete later in the evening for the World Women’s Championship.

Pearce seemed to have another announcement prepped before he was interrupted by WWE Undisputed Champion Sami Zayn, who demanded Pearce leave the ring so he could address the WWE Universe.

During his passionate speech, in which he compared himself to Shawn Michaels, Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle, Zayn mentioned that he didn’t appreciate being interrupted by the likes of Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams in recent weeks.

Right on cue, the Young OG cut him off once more, and the two engaged in a heated back-and-forth.

Before long, Zayn began to head up the ramp, seemingly ending his conversation with Evans.

Suddenly, a slightly irked Pearce returned from backstage and told Zayn that, since he wanted so much ring time, he would compete against Je’Von Evans for the WWE Championship.

Bronn Breakker Spoils Penta’s Cash-In

Despite the impromptu origins, the Sami Zayn and Je’Von Evans championship bout was shaping up to be a modern-day classic.

For Evans, it was his first championship opportunity since being promoted to the WWE main roster. The Monday night matchup was also his first match since suffering a 20-foot free-fall through an ambulance at Money in the Bank.

The talented stars jostled for an advantage, with neither superstar giving an inch.

Suddenly, Money in the Bank winner Penta entered the arena, seemingly ready to make it a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship.

Evans and Zayn continued to slug it out as Penta walked toward the ring alongside a referee.

Out of nowhere, Bron Breakker stormed down the ramp and ambushed Penta before he could formally cash in.

Je’Von Evans leaped outside of the ring to defend Penta from Breakker’s assault.

His good-intentioned assist proved costly. Zayn planted him with a Helluva Kick shortly after he re-entered the ring to secure the pinfall victory.

Moments later, Breakker and Bronson Reed began brutalizing Evans and Penta. Meanwhile, Zayn headed backstage with his freshly-retained WWE Championship.

Breakker flattened both high-flyers with a Spear before Bronson Reed finished the job with a pair of Tsunamis.

Bron Breakker Issues Warning to Penta

Bron Breakker’s ambush on Penta was brutal, but it wasn’t a complete shock.

During the Oct. 12 episode of RAW, Breakker attempted to spear the Money in the Bank winner, but an injured Je’Von Evans shoved him out of the way and absorbed the blow instead.

As medics and referees rushed to assist Evans, Breakker, standing on the ramp, could be heard telling Penta, “Good luck cashing in.”

Still peeved from his MITB Ladder Match loss, it appears that Breakker isn’t willing to let the rightful winner prosper.

Penta may want to keep his head on a swivel moving forward. The Unpredictable Badass may not be done lurking in the shadows.