Proposed Suns-Pelican Trade May Be Exactly What Phoenix Needs

The NBA regular season has not started off on a great foot for the Phoenix Suns and with reports of locker room tension already making the rounds, the trade chatter is bound to come.

One particularly trade idea floated may actually be the perfect move for a Suns team in desperate need of a change.

The latest from Bleacher Report proposes a trade between the Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans, and via the outline it would look something like this:

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Jalen Green, 2027 second-round pick (less favorable of Boston and Orlando), $3.5 million cash