Raiders Must Contain $46 Million Game Wrecker During Game Against 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders managed to pull their record even at 4-4 with a comeback victory against the New York Jets. Once again, the offense needed to rescue a defense that could not get the Jets off the field. This weekend, they face the San Francisco 49ers, whose defense, while allowing the sixth-fewest in the NFL, presents an opportunity for success.

Additionally, keeping its own defense off the field would help Vegas immeasurably. The Raiders allowed the second-most points in the league with 238. In essence, the Raiders need to win yet another shootout, but how do they do that against a stingy defense?

Abandon the Run Game, Under Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty averages just 3.1 yards per carry. He doesn’t burst through the hole anymore, finishing tackles with anger. Instead, it looks like a gallop that doesn’t scare anyone. He is the team’s second-leading receiver in catches, yards, and touchdowns.

However, that needs to make him a third-down back with Mike Washington as the No.1 back. Jeanty does not look completely healthy. More importantly, the Niners own the second-best run defense in football, allowing 100.7 yards per game. The unit holds down the No. 5 spot in the PFN NFL Defensive Impact Rankings for stuffing the run.

Plus, San Francisco possesses arguably one of the better linebacker duos in Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. The pair combined for 121 tackles and five forced fumbles. Warner and Greenlaw drive downhill and will force, prying the ball loose. Yet, that could end up helping the Raiders.

Fred Warner forced the fumble! Niners recover! https://t.co/PPLc0ZUucM — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) September 11, 2026

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Get WR Focused

Warner and Greenlaw are excellent run stoppers. At the same time, they struggle with coverage, allowing opponents to gain separation. With an over-75 % completion percentage, Warner and Greenlaw will need to contend with Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Somehow, the Raiders’ tight ends find ways to get open even though everyone in the build knows they will see the lion’s share of the targets.

Under those circumstances, the wide receivers, one of them, need to step up. While Tre Tucker is the serious threat, Vegas needs to fatigue the Niners’ defense. Possession receivers like Jack Bech and Jalen Nallor must stand up.

Dre Greenlaw was targeted a season-high 9 times and gave up 8 receptions for 70 yards in Atlanta. Previous highs had been 4/4/29. There was a sudden lack of pass rush Sunday and this certainly contributed to the problem, but the Falcons clearly also found a (schematic?) short-passing vulnerability that the 49ers must clean up over the bye. Penix checked SF down the entire field — the 49ers have to make life more difficult for opposing QBs — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 26, 2026

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Lone Line Issue

Newly-acquired defensive lineman DeForest Buckner remains the only member of the line that anyone needs to account for. Buckner, liberated from Indianapolis, returns to the Bay Area after seven years in Indy. Buckner’s speed for his size is the problem at hand. His quick feet force slower blockers to compensate. Look for him to flow up and down the line, looking for the weak spot to exploit. Buckner, for the first time in years, appears happy with where he landed.

DeForest Buckner said the strong bonds he made with his teammates including George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Dre Greenlaw was a big factor in returning to the 49ers: “Since I’ve been gone, I’ve been keeping in contact with much of my guys. With Juice, George, Fred, with Nick, and Dre here and there, and deebo. Just keeping in contact, over the past 6 years, or even passing by at the Pro Bowl and meeting up with them. It’s a bond that’s never been broken. When you invest a lot into your teammates, and do so many things over the 4 years I was here, especially that last year I was here, and the bonds we were able to form. That’s a forever brotherhood. Just being able to keep in touch with them. That’s what made the decision so easy to come back. Over the years, they would say ‘Come back home bro’, but you know what I mean. I have my own things I need to do in Indy, and lo and behold I’m here.” — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 2, 2026

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“They wanted to make sure I went to a place where I wanted to be and I have nothing but respect for Carlie, her family, for Dodds, and everybody in that building. I formed great relationships there. They held their end of the bargain and at the end of the day, I wanted to be here and they made it happen,”

The Colts are a rebuilding franchise. The 49ers are in first place with a grip on the NFC West.

The Raiders need to keep the Niners on defense for as long as possible, grind out first downs, and keep the ball away from the San Francisco offense.