Can Cristiano Ronaldo Score 1,000 Goals Before 2026 Ends? Here’s His Schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo reached 985 professional goals, and it doesn’t seem crazy that he could close out 2026 with 1,000 career goals.

After his hat trick against Al-Kholood Club, Ronaldo moved within 15 goals of finishing the year with one of the most impressive records in history, a feat he could achieve if he maintains his pace in upcoming games.

After scoring three goals for Al Nassr, the Portuguese forward reached 27 goals this year. His 67th career hat trick revived the conversation about whether he can finish 2026 with 1,000 goals, and it will be an interesting challenge for the Commander.

How Many Matches Does Cristiano Ronaldo Have Left in 2026 to Reach 1,000 Goals?

With the Knights of Najd, Cristiano Ronaldo has 11 matches left this year. The 41-year-old star can score in Saudi Pro League matches, the AFC Champions League, and the Saudi Super Cup.

For the Portugal national team, Cristiano will have only two windows to add to his personal tally. After his controversy with Jorge Jesus, the Bicho is expected to return to the Portuguese squad for the November FIFA window, where he will face two pending UEFA Nations League group-stage matches against Denmark and Wales.

How Many Goals Does Cristiano Ronaldo Need to Score Before the End of 2026 to Reach 1,000?

With only 13 games left and 15 goals to score, Cristiano Ronaldo will need to average 1.15 goals per match to reach his target.

Hat tricks or braces would make the path easier, but he would still need to score at least one goal per game to close out 2026 with 1,000 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Matches With Al Nassr and Portugal Before the End of 2026