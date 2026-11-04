Como 9-1 Champions League Rout Ties an All-Time Record

Nine goals. Away from home. In the Champions League. On Wednesday night, Como did something only one other team has ever done in the tournament’s history. Cesc Fàbregas’s side won 9-1 at Lens, matching Bayern Munich’s nine against Dinamo Zagreb in September 2024 as the most goals a team has scored in a single Champions League match. It’s also an Italian record, and Como are playing in the competition for the first time.

Como 9-1 Champions League: How the Rout Unfolded

Anastasios Douvikas did the early damage. He prodded in a Maxi Perrone knockdown after seven minutes, added a second on 32, and completed his hat-trick on 57. That makes him a scorer in all four of Como’s Champions League games this season. Nico Paz struck on 40 minutes, then set up Lucas Da Cunha at the start of the second half and Douvikas for his third before being substituted. Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali and Martin Baturina piled on, per Football Italia’s match report.

Lens did get one back, through Ruben Aguilar in the 65th minute. That made it 7-1, and Como simply scored twice more. The last came from 18-year-old substitute Matteo Papaccioli in stoppage time, on his debut. Toward the end of the game even home fans were chanting “Olé” as Como passed the ball around. It was a masterclass in beating oes opponent on their own turf.

A Tribute That Stopped the Celebration

The moment people will remember most didn’t involve a celebration at all. After scoring Como’s third, Paz jogged to the touchline, where a member of the staff handed him a white shirt carrying a photo of Jesús de Miguel, the words “Descansa en paz” and a black ribbon. He held it up to the cameras, made the sign of the cross and didn’t smile.

De Miguel, a 30-year-old Tenerife striker, died on Tuesday, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono in a second-division match.. For Paz, it was personal: his father, former Argentine player Pablo Paz, played for Tenerife.

Why Como Aren’t a Fluke

This wasn’t a one-night wonder. Como have won three of their four league-phase games, beating RB Leipzig and Manchester United, with Feyenoord the only team to beat them, and the result puts them fourth in the table. Paz, who finished with a goal and two assists, was reportedly called up again by Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni just hours earlier.

Treat the Como 9-1 Champions League result as a warning, not a fairytale. Teams don’t score nine on the road by accident, and nobody left in this competition should want to draw them in the knockout rounds.

Finally, worth mentioning that Como travel to Inter Milan this coming Sunday in Serie A. A game well worth checking out.