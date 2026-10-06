Manchester United Legend Slams Jorge Jesus Over Cristiano Ronaldo Treatment as Portugal Row Deepens

Rio Ferdinand has criticized Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus over his handling of Cristiano Ronaldo during the latest international break. The former Manchester United defender said Ronaldo was treated without the respect his career deserves after warming up against Norway but not entering the game.

Ronaldo left the Portugal camp early after a disagreement over his role during the Nations League fixtures. Jesus later explained that tactical changes influenced his decision. Ferdinand rejected that explanation and focused on how the situation was handled.

On his Rio Presents podcast, Ferdinand said Ronaldo was put in a difficult position and questioned Jesus’ approach to managing one of Portugal’s biggest stars.

Rio Ferdinand Questions Jorge Jesus Over Cristiano Ronaldo

Ferdinand said the issue was not simply about Ronaldo starting the game. Instead, he criticized the communication between Jesus and the 41-year-old forward.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was put in a very bad situation and was treated in an inappropriate way. He has an enormous history in football. Jorge Jesus did not deal with Ronaldo well and chose to treat him in that way, but I cannot find any explanation for it. This manager thinks he is Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola.”

Ferdinand shared the Manchester United dressing room with Ronaldo from 2003 to 2009. He has also regularly defended the former United and Real Madrid star in public.

The former England defender said Jesus should have shown Ronaldo greater respect, regardless of whether the Portugal captain started the match.

“I do not know why he puts himself among the great managers. I cannot find an explanation for it. He should have shown Cristiano Ronaldo the respect he deserved.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Role Becomes a Major Issue

The incident has again raised questions about Cristiano Ronaldo’s role with Portugal as he continues his international career at 41.

Portugal have relied on Ronaldo for much of his career, but his role has changed as the team has developed. Ferdinand did not argue that Ronaldo must start every game. Instead, he said Jesus needed to make his plans clear before making selection decisions.

Ronaldo’s place in the Portugal team now involves more than simply deciding whether he starts. His role could include starting some matches, coming off the bench in others, or playing a limited part depending on the game.

Ferdinand believes the player and the coaching staff need to agree on those expectations.

“I believe he still has a role to play. The question is whether it will be as a starter, as an important substitute in some games, or even if he will start in some and come on in others.”

“This is what needs to be discussed, and then it will just be a matter of respecting the agreements made.”

Rio Ferdinand Says Jorge Jesus Must Address Cristiano Ronaldo Row

Ferdinand also questioned whether Jesus has handled the situation well enough to avoid further problems within the Portugal team.

He called on the manager to take responsibility and publicly acknowledge his mistake.

“The coach must come to ask for forgiveness… otherwise he will end up being fired. He must come out and say: ‘Listen, I misjudged this situation.”

Ferdinand added that managing a national team involves more than tactical decisions.

“These coaches are paid to manage a team, but they are also paid to manage people.”

Portugal’s next international camp will provide the next indication of how Jesus and Ronaldo move forward from the dispute.