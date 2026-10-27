Here’s your quick Tuesday soccer news wrap — the biggest stories from the past 24 hours.
Arsenal Knocked Out of EFL Cup by Fleetwood Town on Penalties
League Two side Fleetwood Town produced a massive upset, holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw before winning the penalty shootout to eliminate the Gunners from the Carabao Cup. (X)
Mbappé in Hot Water with China Over Mao Meme
Kylian Mbappé’s social media post featuring a Mao Zedong meme has triggered a major backlash in China, with La Liga facing potential broadcast bans and other fallout. (Heavy)
Lazio, Como and Roma All Win as Lazio Go Top of Serie A
Lazio crushed Sassuolo 6-2 to take sole leadership of Serie A. Roma and Como also picked up victories on a strong night for the Italian clubs. (ilsussidiario)
Vincent Kompany Recuperating After Collapse
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany continues to improve and is in good spirits following his collapse last week, though there is still no return date set. (Reuters)
Dortmund Advance in DFB-Pokal
Borussia Dortmund survived a scare to beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in the German Cup, with Marcel Sabitzer’s late free-kick sealing their place in the next round. (Sueddeutsche)
That’s your Tuesday wrap. More midweek action ahead — see you tomorrow.
Tuesday Soccer Roundup: Mbappé China Fallout, Arsenal Cup Shock & Lazio Go Top