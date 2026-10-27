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Tuesday Soccer Roundup: Mbappé China Fallout, Arsenal Cup Shock & Lazio Go Top

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Fleetwood Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Fourth Round
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FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Half & half scarves are seen for sale from a car outside the stadium before the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal at Highbury Stadium on October 27, 2026 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Here’s your quick Tuesday soccer news wrap — the biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

Arsenal Knocked Out of EFL Cup by Fleetwood Town on Penalties

League Two side Fleetwood Town produced a massive upset, holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw before winning the penalty shootout to eliminate the Gunners from the Carabao Cup. (X)

Mbappé in Hot Water with China Over Mao Meme

Kylian Mbappé’s social media post featuring a Mao Zedong meme has triggered a major backlash in China, with La Liga facing potential broadcast bans and other fallout. (Heavy)

Lazio, Como and Roma All Win as Lazio Go Top of Serie A

Lazio crushed Sassuolo 6-2 to take sole leadership of Serie A. Roma and Como also picked up victories on a strong night for the Italian clubs. (ilsussidiario)

Vincent Kompany Recuperating After Collapse

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany continues to improve and is in good spirits following his collapse last week, though there is still no return date set. (Reuters)

Dortmund Advance in DFB-Pokal

Borussia Dortmund survived a scare to beat Werder Bremen 3-2 in the German Cup, with Marcel Sabitzer’s late free-kick sealing their place in the next round. (Sueddeutsche)
That’s your Tuesday wrap. More midweek action ahead — see you tomorrow.

Edward Perovic Edward Perovic is a Heavy sports contributor. More about Edward Perovic

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Tuesday Soccer Roundup: Mbappé China Fallout, Arsenal Cup Shock & Lazio Go Top

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