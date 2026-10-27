Tuesday Soccer Roundup: Mbappé China Fallout, Arsenal Cup Shock & Lazio Go Top

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Here’s your quick Tuesday soccer news wrap — the biggest stories from the past 24 hours.Arsenal Knocked Out of EFL Cup by Fleetwood Town on PenaltiesLeague Two side Fleetwood Town produced a massive upset, holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw before winning the penalty shootout to eliminate the Gunners from the Carabao Cup. (X)Mbappé in […]

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