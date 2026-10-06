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USMNT vs. Canada: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

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GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 03: Cavan Sullivan #8 of United States celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the international friendly match between United States and Mexico at State Farm Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The United States and Canada face off in another international clash at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. This FIFA international break match serves as a testing ground for both national teams after the World Cup.

The Americans arrive with momentum after their recent victory over Mexico, while the Canadians look to solidify a generational change in their squad.

USMNT vs. Canada: Teams Form

Mauricio Pochettino’s team is in its fourth match of the post-World Cup cycle. The American side comes in with high morale after defeating Mexico in the previous match of this same international window.

In that meeting, the Argentine coach gave minutes to young players like Julian Hall and Sullivan. For this match, the coaching staff intends to rotate the back line, giving playing time to players like Sergiño Dest, George Campbell and Neil Pierre to continue fine-tuning the tactical structure ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.

The Canadian squad is facing a stage of rebuilding and experimentation under Jesse Marsch. For this tour, the strategist structured an alternative roster, leaving out several regular starters like Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito and Jonathan Osorio.

Add to these technical decisions absences forced by injury, including Derek Cornelius, Alfie Jones and Ismael Kone. Likewise, forward Cyle Larin arrives banged up due to back discomfort, forcing the coaching staff to try variations in the attack.

USMNT vs. Canada: Time, How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming

  • Mexico: 6 p.m.
  • Colombia: 7 p.m.
  • Argentina: 9 p.m.
  • United States and Canada (ET): 8 p.m. (5 p.m. PT)

In the United States, the official Spanish-language broadcast will be available on Universo, Telemundo, Peacock, and FuboTV, while the English broadcast will air on TNT and HBO Max. In Canada, it will be available on TSN1, FuboTV, and One Soccer.

In Mexico, it can be followed on ESPN 2 and Disney+ Premium, as well as in Argentina and the rest of South America.

Country TV Channels / Streaming Platforms
Argentina Disney+ Premium Argentina
Belize ESPN2 Norte
Bolivia Disney+ Premium Chile
Brazil ESPN4 Brazil; Disney+ Premium Brazil
Canada TSN1; fuboTV Canada; OneSoccer
Chile Disney+ Premium Chile
Colombia Disney+ Premium Sur
Costa Rica ESPN2 Norte; Disney+ Premium Norte
Dominican Republic ESPN2 Norte; Disney+ Premium Norte
Ecuador Disney+ Premium Sur
El Salvador ESPN2 Norte; Disney+ Premium Norte
Guatemala ESPN2 Norte; Disney+ Premium Norte
Honduras ESPN2 Norte; Disney+ Premium Norte
Mexico ESPN2 Mexico; Disney+ Premium Mexico
Nicaragua ESPN2 Norte; Disney+ Premium Norte
Panama ESPN2 Norte; Disney+ Premium Norte
Paraguay Disney+ Premium Argentina
Peru Disney+ Premium Chile
Puerto Rico Peacock; Telemundo; UNIVERSO; TNT USA; NAICOM
Suriname SCCN
Uruguay Disney+ Premium Argentina
USA fuboTV; Peacock; Telemundo; Telemundo Deportes En Vivo; UNIVERSO; UNIVERSO NOW; TNT USA; HBO Max; Westwood One Sports; Futbol de Primera Radio
Venezuela Disney+ Premium Sur

Manuel Meza Manuel Meza is a sports journalist currently covering international soccer and the NHL for Heavy Sports. With a writing career launched in 2020, he has contributed to industry leaders like Athlon Sports, Sports Illustrated, and The Sporting News. More about Manuel Meza

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