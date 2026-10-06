USMNT vs. Canada: How & Where to Watch Live on TV, Streaming

The United States and Canada face off in another international clash at Allianz Field in Saint Paul. This FIFA international break match serves as a testing ground for both national teams after the World Cup.

The Americans arrive with momentum after their recent victory over Mexico, while the Canadians look to solidify a generational change in their squad.

USMNT vs. Canada: Teams Form

Mauricio Pochettino’s team is in its fourth match of the post-World Cup cycle. The American side comes in with high morale after defeating Mexico in the previous match of this same international window.

In that meeting, the Argentine coach gave minutes to young players like Julian Hall and Sullivan. For this match, the coaching staff intends to rotate the back line, giving playing time to players like Sergiño Dest, George Campbell and Neil Pierre to continue fine-tuning the tactical structure ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.

The Canadian squad is facing a stage of rebuilding and experimentation under Jesse Marsch. For this tour, the strategist structured an alternative roster, leaving out several regular starters like Alphonso Davies, Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito and Jonathan Osorio.

Add to these technical decisions absences forced by injury, including Derek Cornelius, Alfie Jones and Ismael Kone. Likewise, forward Cyle Larin arrives banged up due to back discomfort, forcing the coaching staff to try variations in the attack.

USMNT vs. Canada: Time, How & Where to Watch on TV, Streaming

Mexico: 6 p.m.

Colombia: 7 p.m.

Argentina: 9 p.m.

United States and Canada (ET): 8 p.m. (5 p.m. PT)

In the United States, the official Spanish-language broadcast will be available on Universo, Telemundo, Peacock, and FuboTV, while the English broadcast will air on TNT and HBO Max. In Canada, it will be available on TSN1, FuboTV, and One Soccer.

In Mexico, it can be followed on ESPN 2 and Disney+ Premium, as well as in Argentina and the rest of South America.