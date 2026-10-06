USMNT vs. Canada Lineup Today: Confirmed Team News & Starting XI

The U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team hosts Canada this Tuesday, October 6, for the final friendly of the September-October international break.

Both Mauricio Pochettino’s team and Jesse Marsch’s team are coming into the match in good form based on their recent results during this international break, but Team USA will look to use home-field advantage to finish the period with a perfect record.

USMNT vs. Canada: Team News & Starting Lineups

As we already know, AC Milan star Christian Pulisic and AS Monaco forward Folarin Balogun will miss this match due to injuries they suffered at the start of the season with their respective clubs.

However, other exciting young players are in form, including Julian Hall, who became the third American to score in his first three appearances for the national team.

The same is true of Cavan Sullivan, who is the youngest goalscorer in USMNT history. This match could also mark Yunus Musah’s 5oth appearance and Alex Freeman’s 25th.

For Marsch’s team, Jonathan David is available to start, and the attention will surely be on him to lead the attack.

Another standout is LAFC star Jacob Shaffelburg, who recently scored a brace against Peru, and we could see him start again.

USA’s predicted starting XI vs. Canada: Schwake; Freeman, G. Campbell, A. Robinson, Miller; Berhalter, Musah; Reyna, Sullivan, Tillman; Hall.

Canada’s predicted starting XI vs. USA: Pantemis; Sigur, De Fougerolles, Knight-Lebel, Petrasso; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Choiniere, Shaffelburg; J. David, Larin.

USMNT vs. Canada: Teams Form & Latest Results

As mentioned earlier, both North American national teams are in good form, especially Team USA, who are coming off a 3-0 victory over Mexico in the most recent edition of the North American Clásico on October 3. The goalscorers in that match were Julian Hall, Cavan Sullivan and Malik Tillman.

Before that, they had defeated Chile 4-2 on September 29 and Peru 4-1 on September 26.

Before those games, they were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 after losing 1-4 to Belgium. Before that, the United States had defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32. Therefore, Pochettino’s team have recorded four victories in their last five matches.

Meanwhile, Canada have also not suffered a defeat during the current international break, coming off a 2-0 victory over Peru on October 3 and a 1-0 victory over Chile on September 26.

Before that, their matches were part of the FIFA World Cup, having lost 0-3 to Morocco in the Round of 16 after defeating South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32.

Their final group-stage match was a 1-2 defeat to Switzerland on June 24. So, Marsch’s team has recorded three victories in their last five matches.