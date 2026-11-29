San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama has dominated defensively in the first half against the Boston Celtics. He has five blocks early on in this game. According to the San Antonio Spurs X account, Wembanyama has now entered the top 3 in Franchise history in blocks. The only two players that now remain in front of him are David Robinson and Tim Duncan.

Spurs’ Wembanyama Climbs Franchise Block List

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 29: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks shot from Paul George #13 of the Boston Celtics in the first half at Frost Bank Center on November 29, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Entering the game against the Celtics, Wembanyama was at 698 blocks. He needed just three blocks to pass Artis Gilmore, who has 700 blocks in his career. What makes this even more impressive from the Spurs star big man is that he did it in almost 200 fewer games than Gilmore did. He has been one of the most dominant defensive big men that we have ever seen through his first four seasons.

Now, looking ahead, the only two names in front of him on this list are Robinson and Duncan. The two Hall of Fame players, once nicknamed the Twin Towers, were a defensive juggernaut. It will take a lot more games to get to where those players are. However, at the rate that Wembanyama is going, maybe not too long.

Where Does Wembanyama Stand Among The Greatest Shot Blockers

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 27: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks the shot of Collin Sexton #10 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup group stage game at Frost Bank Center on November 27, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

It’s hard to deny Wembanyama’s potential to be the greatest shot blocker of all time. At the rate he is going, he has a chance to have the most blocks of all time at some point in his career. Hakeem Olajuwon, who has the most all time, through 304 games, had 919 blocks. Wembanyama has played 103 fewer games and has 703. Through the first four seasons of Wembanyama’s career, it is hard not to put him as one of, if not the greatest, defensive players of all time.

He has looked much better than anyone else through their first four seasons. Wembanyama has missed a lot of games too. He’s still on a great pace to climb far up these lists. After the first half of the game against the Celtics, he has moved into third all time in franchise history for blocks. When it’s all said and done for his career, he may have the most blocks in NBA history. Possibly setting the number out of reach.