Alex Eala Sends Strong Message After Snapping 3-Match Losing Streak

On Monday, current World No. 20 Alex Eala snapped a three-match losing streak in the first round of the 2026 Ningbo Open.

Eala defeated France’s Diane Parry 6-3, 6-1 to win her first match since beating Joanna Garland in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Asian Games.

The Filipina ace’s losing streak started in the semifinals of the Asian Games against Wang Xiyu. She then lost back-to-back first-round matches against Tatiana Prozorova and Shi Han in the 2026 Singapore Tennis Open and 2026 Wuhan Open, respectively.

Alex Eala’s Message After Huge Win

Speaking in her post-match interview, Alex Eala was nothing but smiles after ending a three-match losing streak. Eala called her first-round match “tough” before praising Diane Parry’s performance.

“I’m very happy with my performance,” Eala said via WTA Tennis. “I think it was a really good first round, tough first round.”

“Diane is a great player, and I think she’s had a really good year,” she added. “Congrats to her for the year she’s done and really happy to be in the second round. I’m very happy to have won the first round.”

Eala also thanked the crowd inside the Ningbo Yinzhou Tennis Center.

“Thank you, everyone,” Eala said. “Thank you so much for the support. It really makes my job very fun, even in the difficult moments. I’m really happy to be here.”

The 20-year-old star’s next match is on Wednesday.

Who is Alex Eala’s Next Opponent?

Alex Eala will have to wait until Tuesday to learn who her opponent will be in the second round of the 2026 Ningbo Open.

It will either be Diana Shnaider or Yulia Putintseva.

Shnaider is currently ranked sixth in the tournament and 13th in the World. She hasn’t faced Eala ever, so if she advances to the second round, it’s going to be a first-time matchup.

On the other hand, Putintseva made it to the main draw after winning two qualifiers against Qu Yihan and Alycia Parks. She also hasn’t been matched up with Eala during their careers. She’s currently ranked 66th in the world.