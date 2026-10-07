Dana White Signs 4 New UFC Fighters After DWCS Week 9

UFC president Dana White signed four new fighters to the world’s leading MMA promotion following Week 9 of DWCS.

White has been signing tons of new talent to the UFC during Season 10 of DWCS, and it was the case once again during Week 10, with four new signings.

Dana White Signs 4 New UFC Fighters

At light heavyweight, Preston LaGrange brutally knocked out Nell Ariano in the first round. LaGrange took this fight on short notice but won devastatingly anyway.

In a welterweight fight, UFC employee Salhahuddin Everett brutally knocked out Ozzy Martin in the very first round. Everett and Martin stood and banged until someone fell, and it was Everett who was the one getting the win when he viciously finished Martin with punches.

In a flyweight matchup, Roque Conceicao submitted Alexander Chavez with a first-round triangle choke. Chavez slammed Conceicao onto the mat, but the triangle got even tighter, and he finished his opponent with a nasty first-round submission.

At bantamweight, Mateus Soares knocked out Ryuho Miyaguchi in the very first round with punches. The Brazilian came out hot, swinging with bad intentions from the opening bell, and earning the KO win in just 1:03.

In a women’s bantamweight bout, Alivia Bierley defeated Summer Olney via unanimous decision. However, White did not like the fight and decided to pass on signing Bierley to the UFC.

DWCS Unearthing Plenty of New UFC Talent

So far this season, White has signed 42 fighters to UFC contracts, which is a huge number of new fighters being inked to UFC deals.

A lot of the fighters whom White has given contracts to have had outstanding performances on the show this season, but it remains to be seen how they will perform once they are under the bright lights of the UFC Octagon.

It’s also worth noting that when the UFC signs this many fighters to new contracts on DWCS, they often make corresponding roster cuts to fit these new players onto the UFC roster. So, look for the UFC to do a trim down this fall as they make room for all of these newly signed fighters.