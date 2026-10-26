Aaron Pico Rips Aljamain Sterling for Turning Down UFC Fight

UFC featherweight contender Aaron Pico ripped Aljamain Sterling for turning down a fight against him at UFC 333.

The UFC tried to book Pico against Sterling on the UFC 333 undercard, but Sterling declined the fight and was instead booked to face Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar.

Pico, who ended up fighting Losene Keita at UFC 333 and won the fight by first-round knockout, is understandably upset at Sterling’s decision and doesn’t understand why the veteran said no to fighting him.

Aaron Pico Rips Aljamain Sterling

Speaking to reporters after UFC 333, Pico made it clear he was upset that Sterling declined to fight him.

“For example, Aljamain, I was supposed to fight him, and they said it doesn’t make sense for me to fight because he’s ranked No. 11. I just don’t get that thought process. If you’re not a champion, the goal is to be a champion, so it doesn’t matter if you fight No. 11-ranked or a guy that’s not ranked. You’re just fighting. I’ll fight anybody. That’s just my mindset. I think it’s a weak mentality for these guys. Even Arnold Allen, I don’t know if he’s hurt. Maybe he pulled out because (he’s hurt), I don’t know what’s going on. Some of these guys just sit on the rankings, and I don’t know if they feel good walking around town saying, ‘Oh, I’m No. 5.’ I’m embarrassed I’m No. 11. I’m not a world champion. I don’t know – different mindsets,” Pico said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Aaron Pico Looked Amazing at UFC 333

The Keita fight at UFC 333 was Pico’s third fight inside the Octagon, and it was his best performance to date as he scored a brutal first-round knockout over his hyped-up opponent.

After losing to Lerone Murphy by brutal KO in his UFC debut, Pico has now reeled off two straight wins over Patricio Pitbull and Keita, and he is hoping for a big fight his next time out against a top-five-ranked featherweight opponent.

“I’ll fight Aljamain Sterling. I’ll fight Lerone Murphy. I’ll fight anybody in the top five. I just want to get fights and get closer to the championship,” Pico said.