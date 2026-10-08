Alex Pereira’s UFC Future Questioned by UFC Hall of Famer

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has openly questioned the UFC future of heavyweight superstar Alex Pereira.

“Poatan” returns to the Octagon at UFC 335 on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he takes on Sergei Pavlovich in what is likely a No. 1 contender’s bout in the UFC heavyweight division.

Should he lose this fight, however, Pereira could be in a tough spot, as it would drop him to 0-2 at heavyweight, and if that happens, then Bisping is openly questioning what the future would hold for him inside the Octagon.

Michael Bisping Questions Alex Pereira’s UFC Future

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping wondered aloud what Pereira’s UFC future may hold should he lose to Pavlovich at UFC 335.

“If he loses to Pavlovich, and there’s a real possibility of that, then where does he go from there? Because he’s not going to be in line for a title shot any time soon. He wouldn’t have to win one, he would have to win two or three, and does Alex Pereira want to do that? Does he want to be just a contender in the heavyweight division? “Or does he just want title fights only? Because given his resume, he could go back to 205 and go straight into a title fight, but he doesn’t want to do that. … Then you factor in how much money the man has made over the course of his career. The man gets paid handsomely – very, very handsomely. I don’t know the number, but it’s definitely more than $5 million per fight. He’s made a fortune,” Bisping said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Michael Bisping Predicts the Potential End of Alex Pereira

Given how difficult it would be for Pereira to climb back into heavyweight title contention if he loses to Pavlovich at UFC 335 and drops to 0-2 in the weight class, Bisping is predicting the potential end of Pereira’s UFC career because he thinks this fight against Pavlovich is going to be a really tough one for Pereira.

“Could this be the end of Alex Pereira? I’m not saying it is. There is a world where he even wins this fight. And by the way, if he can go out there and take out a top contender like Sergei Pavlovich, then he’s back in the running, then he will probably fight the winner between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit. But it’s a big if because Pereira’s style is kind of flat-footed. Yes, he has ridiculous power, and he’s given us some spectacular knockouts with the left hooks, with the head kicks,” Bisping said.

“Every shot that he throws has ridiculous power, but he’s not nice and light on his feet. He’s not spritely, he’s not on his toes, he’s not overly agile. He goes forward, he gets the rhythm, and bang! One shot puts people to sleep. … But at heavyweight, it’s not quite as effective. The guys can take the bigger shots, and they can land the bigger shots, and they are naturally that size. They haven’t put the weight on by force.”