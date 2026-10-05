Joe Rogan Reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich Booking

UFC commentator Joe Rogan shared his reaction to the recent fight announcement pitting heavyweights Alex Pereira and Sergei Pavlovich.

During the UFC 332 broadcast, the organization officially announced that the long-rumored heavyweight clash between Pereira and Pavlovich is official for UFC 335, which takes place on December 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pereira vs. Pavlovich heavyweight bout will be set for five rounds and is the co-main event to the headliner between UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes in the lightweight main event.

Joe Rogan Reacts to Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich

After the UFC officially announced the Pereira vs. Pavlovich fight, Rogan shared his ecstatic reaction to this fight booking.

“‘Poatan’ again at heavyweight, he’s determined to try to win a title at heavyweight, and the man won’t go back to light heavyweight. He’s like, ‘I want another shot at Ciryl Gane.’ he’s got to go through Sergei Pavlovich to get it, and that’s a tough task. Pavlovich is a huge, huge heavyweight with gigantic power and fantastic boxing,” Rogan said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Rogan Comments on Other UFC 335 Fight Bookings

In addition to the Pereira vs. Pavlovich heavyweight bout, Rogan also commented on the other two big fights that were announced for UFC 335: the Oliveira vs. Lopes headliner, and the middleweight matchup between Joe Pyfer and Bo Nickal.

“It’s a very exciting two fights. I love Diego Lopes at lightweight, especially coming off that spectacular knockout of Steve Garcia on the White House lawn. Him vs. Charles Oliveira should be a barnburner,” Rogan said.

“I like it – I like it a lot. That’s a tough task. Joe Pyfer has nuclear power. He is a big guy. Bo Nickal is a spectacular talent, and how good did he look at the White House lawn?”

UFC 335 marks the final numbered card of 2026 for the world’s leading MMA organization and, as expected, the promotion has stacked the deck for what should be an incredible night of fights featuring many of the biggest and most exciting superstar fighters who are currently on the UFC fighter roster, including Pereira and Pavlovich.