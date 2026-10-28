Alexander Volkanovski Explains Urgency to Finish Movsar Evloev

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski explained why he had so much urgency to finish Movsar Evloev at UFC 333.

Volkanovski finished Evloev via second-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC 333 to defend his title for the second time during his second reign as the UFC featherweight champion.

It was Volkanovski’s first finish since UFC 290 in July 2023, when he stopped Yair Rodriguez via TKO. Typically, the Aussie is content to outclass his opponents for five rounds and win a decision, but at UFC 333 against Evloev, it seemed clear that a finish was important to him.

There is a reason for that.

Alexander Volkanovski Explains Why UFC 333 Finish Was So Important

Speaking to Brendan Bradford after arriving home in his native Australia, Volkanovski said that getting the finish over Evloev and making sure the fight finished in the second round was so important because he entered the fight with an illness, and he wasn’t confident that he would have his typically strong gas tank had the fight gone the distance.

“I’m glad it was only two rounds cuz I was breathing a little heavier than usual. I had to take some big breaths… You could see that I started putting that pressure on, especially in the second round. It was like, alright, let’s start finding this finish. Again, I don’t want to go five rounds. I don’t know if these lungs can hold up being crook (sick) and all. And not only that, I started to see everything and knowing that the finish probably would come,” Volkanovski said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Alexander Volkanovski’s Next UFC Challenge After Movsar Evloev Conquered

Now that Volkanovski has taken care of the formerly undefeated Evloev, he will take some time off to rest and recover before jumping back into the Octagon in 2027 for his next fight.

That could come either in the UFC featherweight division with a title defense against Jean Silva, Aljamain Sterling, or Kevin Vallejos, or Volkanovski may move up to 155 lbs and challenge UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in what would be a true superfight between two of the sport’s biggest fan favorites.