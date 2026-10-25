Aljamain Sterling Has Message for Alex Volkanovski After UFC 333

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling sent a message to UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski after UFC 333.

In the UFC 333 headliner, Volkanovski defeated Movsar Evloev via second-round TKO to cement himself as the best featherweight in the world.

While many believe Jean Silva is next in line for Volkanovski, the champ’s coach said that they would prefer to fight Sterling next.

Hearing the good news in his favor, Sterling took to his social media and sent a clear message to the champ.

Aljamain Sterling Wants 2nd UFC Title

Taking to his Instagram, Sterling made it clear that he wants his chance to become a two-division UFC champion against Volkanovski.

“This division is mine. Second belt soon,” Sterling wrote.

Potential No. 1 Contender Fight at UFC Qatar

Next month at UFC Qatar, Sterling returns to the Octagon when he takes on rising star Kevin Vallejos in what could very well be a No. 1 contender fight at 145 lbs.

While Silva would appear to be next based on having two wins this year over Arnold Allen and Jose Delgado, Team Volkanovski does not seem interested in that matchup, as they do not believe that Silva is worthy of fighting for the belt.

They do, however, like a matchup against Sterling, a veteran fighter who has been waiting a long time to get a title shot at 145 lbs.

Sterling is 3-1 at featherweight, with wins over Brian Ortega, Youssef Zalal, and Calvin Kattar, with his lone loss in the weight class coming against Evloev in a fight that many fans and media felt that Sterling should have won on the judges’ scorecards.

If Sterling can go out there and take out Vallejos, who is 4-0 so far in his young UFC career, then there would be a very good argument that he should be next in line to fight for the belt.

Ultimately, it will be up to the UFC matchmakers as to who is getting the title shot, so if they prefer to go with Silva, then he’ll get it.

But based on what Team Volkanovski is saying, Sterling could very well steal the title shot.