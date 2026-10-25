Team Alex Volkanovski Makes Feelings About Jean Silva Clear

Joe Lopez, the head coach of UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, made it clear their team is not interested in Jean Silva.

Volkanovski knocked out Movsar Evloev in the second round of their UFC 333 featherweight title fight in an impressive showing.

Up next appears to be Silva, who is coming off back-to-back wins over Arnold Allen and Jose Delgado, but it doesn’t seem like the Volkanovski side is interested in this matchup.

Team Alex Volkanovski Not Interested in Jean Silva

Speaking to Submission Radio following UFC 333, Volkanovski’s coach Lopez made it clear that their camp doesn’t find Silva a worthy challenger for the UFC featherweight title.

“Jean Silva makes a lot of noise and he’s a great fighter, but I don’t think he’s earned the spot. There’s a lot of guys in front of him that have done a lot better, like Aljo himself is up on the rankings and is a more formidable contender than Jean Silva. Look, he’s a powerful dude and that’s all he’s got. If he catches you with one of his punches, he obviously can knock you out. But watching what Diego (Lopes) did to him on the ground and just mauled him, if Alex got him to the ground, it’ll be over. There’s no questions asked,” Lopez said (via MMA Mania).

Play

Could Alex Volkanovski vs. Aljamain Sterling Be Next?

Instead of Silva, Lopez made it clear that Volkanovski’s team prefers a matchup against former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who is fighting Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar next month. If Sterling wins that fight, Lopez hopes that the UFC gives him the next title shot.

“I’d like that Aljo fight. I’m pretty good friends with Aljo, and I’ve discussed it with him, and we’re down for it … I just hope Aljo puts on a show, and then they give him a crack at the title because Aljo deserves it. He’s been in there. He is a former champion. That would be great for Volk too, you know, taking out a legend like Aljo. It’s a nice name to have on your resume,” Lopez said.