Aljamain Sterling More Deserving Than Jean Silva, Says Champ

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski believes that Aljamain Sterling is more worthy of fighting for the belt than Jean Silva.

Sterling takes on Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar next month, and if he wins that fight, Volkanovski believes that the former UFC bantamweight champion should be next in line to fight for featherweight gold, not Silva.

Alex Volkanovski Stumps for Aljamain Sterling Title Shot

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski explained why he thinks Sterling deserves to fight for the belt more than Silva.

“I believe if Aljamain wins another fight, I feel like Aljamain deserves it more (than Jean Silva). When we’re talking deserves it more, I’m going to say ‘Aljo.’ Aljo deserves it more. But who do I think’s next? They’re both worthy competitors, and they’re both in a position where they’ll probably go. But who do I think deserves it more? I think Aljamain, especially after another win, taking a fight against a dangerous guy like Kevin. … It is up to that fight, I believe. Silva’s in a great position. I think he just needs to wait and see what happens with Aljo,” Volkanovski said (via MMAFighting.com).

Title Shot Depends on What UFC Wants

While Volkanovski does have somewhat of a say in the matter, it’s ultimately up to the UFC to decide who will be next in line to fight him for the UFC featherweight title, should he stay at 145 lbs.

There’s a chance that Volkanovski may move up to 155 lbs and try for a superfight against UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje, but in the event he sticks around at 145 lbs, then he will likely fight either Silva or the winner of Sterling vs. Vallejos next, especially Sterling if he wins that fight.

While Silva’s two straight wins have been nice to see, Sterling has a longer body of work in the Octagon, and he is a former champion as well, so Volkanovski may feel that he has put more work in over the years.

We’ll see who the UFC decides to go with, but if it’s up to the champ, then Sterling will get the shot.