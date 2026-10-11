Andre Fili Explains Not Putting Nail in the Coffin at UFC Vegas 122

UFC featherweight veteran Andre Fili explained why he refused to put the nail in the coffin in his fight at UFC Vegas 122.

In the second round of his featherweight bout against Kai Kamaka III, Fili landed a brutal head kick that immediately knocked his opponent out cold.

But instead of landing a follow-up punch on a defenseless, unconscious opponent, Fili pulled back, showing good sportsmanship as he refused to put the nail in the coffin against Kamaka.

Andre Fili Explains Decision at UFC Vegas 122

Speaking to reporters after he knocked out Kamaka at UFC Vegas 122, Fili explained why he did not put the nail in the coffin against his opponent when he easily could have landed another big punch, since the referee had yet to step in and stop the fight.

“I say this all the time: I’m a criminal, but I’m not a piece of (expletive). I don’t litter. I treat people with respect. And when I knock someone out, there’s no reason to land that extra shot. He’s got kids, he’s got a wife, he’s got a future outside of fighting. It’s just not necessary, man. I hope he’s OK. I didn’t even really want to watch the replay back. Hurting people is part of the sport. I like being good at fighting. I like winning fights. I like getting paid to win fights. I like being on TV. Hurting people is a byproduct of that; it’s not a driving force for me. So I’m not gonna land that extra shot,” Fili said (via MMAFighting.com).

What’s Next for Andre Fili After UFC Vegas 122?

This win over Kamaka was a massive victory for Fili, who has been in the UFC since 2013.

He snapped a two-fight losing skid with the defeat, so it was huge for him in his career, as it allowed him to get back into the win column and potentially even get a ranked opponent his next time out, since this was such a nice knockout.

Either way, he’s earned the fans’ respect and that of his opponent, Kamaka, for showing excellent sportsmanship in the pair’s fight.