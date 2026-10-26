Arman Tsarukyan Says Alex Volkanovski Has a ‘Bad Chin’

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan says that UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has a “bad chin.”

With Volkanovski beating Movsar Evloev at UFC 333 in one of his best performances ever, there have been serious talks about him moving back up to lightweight and challenging UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in his bid to win another UFC belt in a second division.

But if Volkanovski wants to move up in weight, then Tsarukyan is open to fighting him, too, especially since he thinks it’s a favorable matchup for him against an aging veteran with what he says has a “bad chin.”

Arman Tsarukyan Says Alex Volkanovski Has Weak Chin

Speaking to Helen Yee, Tsarukyan made it clear that he’s open to fighting Volkanovski, whom he believes has a weak chin.

“Yeah, why not? Yeah, I would fight him. He’s old, bad chin. He’s a tough opponent, but he’s a little bit old now. For me, it’s a perfect fight,” Tsarukyan said.

Will the UFC Book This Fight?

If Volkanovski moves up to lightweight, then it would certainly be intriguing to see him fight Tsarukyan, who is one of the best fighters in the weight class right now.

Of course, if Volkanovski does move up to lightweight, then he would be doing so to fight Gaethje and try to capture a second UFC title.

But stylistically, there is no doubt that a matchup between Volkanovski and Tsarukyan would be highly intriguing for the fans to watch.

As far as Tsarukyan’s comments about Volkanovski’s chin, it’s true that he has been knocked out twice in the UFC by both Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev. But there is really no shame in losing to either of those fighters, even by knockout, so it’s a bit of a stretch to say that Volkanovski has a “bad chin,” even with those knockout losses on his record.

So, will the UFC book this fight between Tsarukyan and Volkanovski? Not likely, as it appears Volkanovski is only moving up to lightweight to challenge Gaethje for a second belt. But Tsarukyan is at least planting the seeds for it.