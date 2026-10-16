UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal says he is headlining an upcoming UFC card in Cleveland against Joe Pyfer.

There is no more information available at the moment about the UFC Cleveland card, only that it is happening in February, per Nickal, who said the UFC moved his fight against Pyfer from UFC 335 in December to this new event in Cleveland.

Bo Nickal vs. Joe Pyfer Headlines UFC Cleveland

Nickal was at a political rally with Governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (R-OH) at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he announced that his fight with Pyfer has been moved to UFC Cleveland.

“First off, I got a call backstage, and I do have some news, which is pretty exciting. I had my boy right here mention my fight in December. It actually got moved to February, where I’m going to be main eventing in Cleveland. So I’m sure I’m going to see a bunch of you guys there supporting, and yeah, appreciate you guys. We’re going to go smash this dude and then go take the belt,” Nickal said.

Bo Nickal vs. Joe Pyfer Is a Great Fight

Nickal vs. Pyfer is an awesome fight between two of the top-15-ranked middleweights in the UFC, with Nickal ranked No. 12 and Pyfer ranked No. 5 in the Meta UFC Rankings.

Nickal is 6-1 in the UFC and is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over Rodolfo Vieira and Kyle Daukaus in his last two fights since suffering his only career defeat against Reinier de Ridder in May 2025.

As for Pyfer, he is 7-1 overall in the UFC, and he is riding a four-fight losing skid since his only loss in the UFC against Jack Hermansson in February 2024.

In Pyfer’s last fight, he finished former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle in March for the biggest win of his career to date.

The winner of Nickal vs. Pyfer will be very high in the UFC middleweight rankings and will close in on a title shot after this fight, and it should be a fantastic matchup when it takes place at UFC Cleveland in February of next year.