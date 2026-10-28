Carlos Prates Fires Back at Islam Makhachev’s Manager

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates clapped back at the recent comments made by Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

Makhachev was set to defend his UFC welterweight title against Prates in the main event of UFC 336, but he chose not to fight on that date, which necessitated the creation of an interim belt between Prates and Michael Morales.

Fans have been ultra critical of Makhachev’s decision to seemingly duck Prates, but Makhachev’s manager, Abdelaziz, believes that his client made the right call.

“If You’re a contender. Islam is the champion and maybe the greatest fighter of this generation. Talk less, because he’ll make you look bad. None of you add to his legacy. He fights for passion, love of the sport, and the fans,” Abdelaziz wrote on his X.

Carlos Prates Responds to Ali Abdelaziz

After seeing what Makhachev’s manager wrote on social media, Prates took to his social media and responded with a fiery remark to Abdelaziz about Makhachev’s so-called legacy.

“If he fights for passion , he would fight the number 1 contender in January . I will not add anything on his legacy , I will finish his legacy brother , and also , he will make me look great . Mark my words,” Prates wrote on his X.

If he fights for passion , he would fight the number 1 contender in January . I will not add anything on his legacy , I will finish his legacy brother , and also , he will make me look great . Mark my words ✍🏾 https://t.co/lLjfljeJFH — Carlos Prates (@thenightmare170) October 27, 2026

Will Carlos Prates Ever Fight Islam Makhachev?

Based on the fact that Makhachev did not want to fight Prates when he was given the opportunity to do so, it does feel like he does not want to fight him.

While it’s hard to say that Makhachev is actually ducking someone when you consider he’s the champ and one of the best MMA fighters in the world, it does seem that way based on the fact that he turned Prates down for UFC 336.

That being said, Prates can still get a fight against Makhachev, and he can do so by taking out Morales at UFC 336, claiming the interim welterweight title, and forcing a title unification, but against Makhachev.

If that happens, then Makhachev would have absolutely no say in turning down Prates again. But Prates has to beat Morales for this to even be a real conversation.