Carlos Prates Says Islam Makhachev ‘Chickened Out’ of UFC Fight

Carlos Prates says that UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev “chickened out” of fighting him at UFC 336.

The UFC tried to book Prates against Makhachev in the main event of UFC 336 for the undisputed welterweight title, but Makhachev declined the fight. Instead, the promotion booked Prates against Michael Morales for the interim UFC welterweight title.

Carlos Prates Blasts Islam Makhachev For Turning Down Fight

Speaking to Brazilian MMA journalist Laerte Viana, Prates blasted Makhachev, calling the welterweight champ a “coward” and saying that he “chickened out” of fighting him at UFC 336.

“He chickened out… I’m going to come back and beat Makhachev twice as badly as I was going to before. Just so he learns his lesson and stops being such a coward. The UFC was pissed. They didn’t like it. If you don’t have a serious injury and you’re not hurt, then fight man. Your contract is for this. This is your job. If you don’t want to fight, vacate your belt and that’s it. But instead you act like an (expletive). That’s some (expletive) (expletive), you know. You’re unsure whether you’re going to fight in January or not? Then don’t go around talking about it, man. Just stay quiet, fake an injury or something. It would honestly be less bad if you faked an injury and pretended you were hurt,” Prates said.

Carlos Prates Can Still Fight Islam Makhachev

The good news for Prates is that he can still fight Makhachev if he takes care of business against Morales at UFC 336 and wins the interim welterweight belt.

If that happens, then Prates will guarantee himself the next UFC welterweight title fight, as Makhachev would not be able to turn him down if he has the interim belt around his waist.

While Makhachev’s decision to turn down a fight against Prates at UFC 336 deserves criticism, he won’t be able to sit out that much longer, as the promotion will be expecting him back in the Octagon next summer to fight the winner of Prates vs. Morales. If he turns the fight down at that point, then he will be stripped.