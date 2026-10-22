Conor McGregor Called Out by Floyd Mayweather Jr. for Rematch

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was called out by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. for. rematch between the two.

McGregor and Mayweather famously met in a crossover boxing match back in August 2017, a fight that Mayweather won via 10th-round TKO in what was one of the most lucrative combat sports events of all time.

Now, nearly a decade later, Mayweather wants to step into the ring once again with McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Calls Out Conor McGregor

Speaking to the “PBD Podcast,” Mayweather made it clear that he’s open and willing to lock horns with McGregor a second time.

“What I was saying is talking doesn’t win fights. He can do all that he wants, I know that when you get in there with Floyd Mayweather, I’m the truth. When you get in there, it’s go time. So this whole arena could be filled with Conor McGregor fans, but they can’t fight for you. The fans can’t fight for you. Actually, I think me and Conor McGregor may lock up again. Yeah, absolutely. He didn’t break his hand, he broke his foot, right? OK, we’re going from the shoulders,” Mayweather said (via MMAFighting.com).

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Conor McGregor Currently Injured

As Mayweather noted, McGregor is currently dealing with a lower-body injury as he looks to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in his rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July.

But provided he recovers back to full health, Mayweather is more than willing to fight his long-time rival once again. The two may not be the best of friends, but Mayweather knows McGregor is good for business.

“I’m not really upset with anyone. I don’t live with Conor McGregor, he’s not my friend. I don’t have to see him. It’s just when it’s time for us to do business and lock up, let’s do it. … If we got to sit down to talk for business sake, if we have to put the fight together by sitting down having dinner, then we’ll do it. But all in all, I could care less, I don’t need to be friends with anyone,” Mayweather said.