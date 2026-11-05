Conor McGregor Teases Move to BKFC

Long-time UFC superstar Conor McGregor has teased a move from mixed martial arts to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

McGregor has only one fight left on his UFC contract, and he says that once it’s completed, he will make the move to BKFC, where he is a part-owner of the company.

Conor McGregor Says BKFC Is Next

Speaking with Spitfire Gym Berlin this week, McGregor revealed that a move to BKFC will be next after he finishes up his UFC contract.

“Bare knuckle; I really enjoy bare knuckle fighting. I don’t think there’s any chance of a boring fight in bare knuckle. Now, I am a mixed martial artist, maybe I’m just saying this because I had a bad time out the last time? Good MMA, really good MMA is hard to beat. But bare knuckle is very exciting, very dangerous, and it takes more courage for me, I think, to get in. So, I’m looking forward to a bare knuckle fight, myself. “Big chance! Big chance! I’m gonna lay off my gloves in that octagon for my final UFC contract, but not to retire; to announce bare knuckle!” McGregor said (via MMAFighting.com).

Unsurprising Move By Conor McGregor

The decision to move over to BKFC after his UFC career ends is not a surprise at all, given that McGregor is a part-owner in the company and is always seen at their events.

The other thing to remember is that McGregor’s injuries in MMA have mostly been of the lower-body variety, so it makes sense to move over to BKFC, where he will just have to focus on his hands.

Say what you want about McGregor, but he is obviously one of the most popular combat sports athletes to ever live, and if and when he does switch over to BKFC, it’s going to be a huge move for him and his career.

Of course, McGregor is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered in his rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 329, so a bare-knuckle boxing debut won’t come anytime soon, but it will be a big deal when it does.