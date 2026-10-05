Court McGee Issues Statement Following UFC Retirement

Long-time UFC welterweight veteran Court McGee issued a statement following his retirement from mixed martial arts.

Following a TKO loss to Eric Nolan in the third round of their welterweight bout at UFC 332, McGee took his gloves off and officially announced he was walking away from the sport after a 16-year career in the UFC.

Thus, the winner of Season 11 of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2010 is a retired fighter.

Court McGee Issues Statement After 16-Year UFC Career

Taking to his social media, McGee issued a statement after retiring following 16 years in the UFC.

“Saturday night was my last fight in the UFC. 16 years. 29 fights, including my time in the Ultimate Fighter house. One hell of a journey. I didn’t get my hand raised, but I’m incredibly proud of my performance, proud of my opponent, and genuinely happy for him. For the first time, I was able to slow down and truly experience it all—the weeks leading up to the fight, fight week, the walk to the Octagon, and everyone who’s been beside me through the highs and lows. Including the 13 coaches and training partners we’ve lost. RIP. I gave this sport everything I had. Sometimes my best was great. Sometimes it was just okay. Saturday night, I was okay—and okay is good enough for me. I’m grateful for the wins, the losses, the lessons, the people, and every damn moment in between. What a journey. Thank you,” McGee wrote on his X.

What’s Next for Court McGee?

Although many MMA fighters will announce their retirement and then change their minds, McGee seems to be serious about retirement, as at 41 years old and having been in as many wars as he’s been in, he knows that it’s time to hang up the gloves and move on to the next chapter of his life.

However, McGee will likely continue to be a big part of the sport, helping train and coach the next wave of mixed martial artists coming out of his native Utah.

Thank you for all the memories, Court McGee, and best of luck in your future endeavors.