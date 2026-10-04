Dana White Reacts to Court McGee Retiring From the UFC

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to Court McGee retiring from mixed martial arts following his fight at UFC 332.

The 41-year-old McGee retired from the sport following a third-round TKO loss to Eric Nolan at UFC 332. He had already announced before the bout that this would be his last fight inside the Octagon, so it wasn’t a surprise to see him hang up his gloves after Nolan knocked him out in a back-and-forth bout.

Dana White Reacts to Court McGee’s Retirement

Speaking to the media following UFC 332, White reacted to McGee’s retirement from the sport after UFC 332.

“He’s one of the guys that came off ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ He’s had a really good career here. He’s a nice guy. We really like him. A guy who’s overcome a lot of things in life, personally and professionally. Yeah, we like him and respect him, and we’re excited for the next chapter of his life,” White said following UFC 332.

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Court McGee’s UFC Career

McGee first entered the UFC in 2010 after winning TUF, and he went on to fight 16 years inside the Octagon, earning an 11-14 record while fighting many of the best welterweights in the world for the entire time.

His best win came in 2013 when he defeated Robert Whittaker, who would go on to become the UFC middleweight champion. It was a win that aged incredibly well over the years.

While McGee’s 11-14 overall record inside the Octagon isn’t amazing to look at, you have to consider that he was fighting the best welterweights in the sport, and if he had fought easier competition, he would have had a better record, to be sure.

Either way, he had a really good career, and as White said, he’s someone who beat the odds when he overcame a lot in his personal life to have a long career inside the Octagon.

He is done fighting, but it does look like McGee will be staying in the game as a coach at his gym in Utah, where he will be able to help the next group of fighters learn from his past experiences and fights.