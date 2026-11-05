Dana White Reacts to Controversial Renato Moicano UFC Standup

UFC president Dana White shared his reaction to the controversial standup in the UFC Vegas 123 headliner between Renato Moicano and Tom Nolan.

Veteran MMA referee Dan Miragliotta stood up Moicano and Nolan near the end of the second round despite Moicano having back control, which is considered one of the most dominant positions in the sport.

White was not at the Meta Apex for the event, but he’s seen the replay of it since it happened, as it’s something everyone in the MMA community is talking about right now.

So, what did White think about the stand-up?

Dana White Reacts to Controversial UFC Vegas 123 Standup

Speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, White had the following to say about the controversial standup in the Moicano vs. Nolan fight.

“I knew that (question) was coming. I honestly don’t know what to think about it. We actually haven’t talked about it here at all. We haven’t even discussed it,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I don’t think it’s about having the dominant position. I think it’s about are you doing damage and are you trying to win the fight? Are you doing damage and are you trying to win the fight? Because if that’s what you want to do, some of these guys are so good they can take your back and just ride it out for three rounds. The rules are if you’re not doing damage or trying to advance your position, or trying to win the fight, you get stood up.”

Tom Nolan Benefited From Standup

According to veteran MMA “Big” John McCarthy, Nolan had an “unfair advantage” due to the standup, one that allowed him to escape Moicano’s body triangle, get up to his feet, and soon after finish off his foe.

It seems like, based on White’s comments, the UFC doesn’t really have an issue with the standup, even though it’s something that has caused tons of controversy among fans.

The fact that Nolan won a $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus was already proof enough that the UFC didn’t see the standup as something that really affected the fight, either.