Daniel Cormier Says Alexander Volkov Should Get UFC Title Shot

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier says that Alexander Volkov deserves to be next in line to fight for the UFC heavyweight title.

Volkov — who turned heads this week with a viral clip of him asking UFC president Dana White what he has to do to get a title shot — defeated Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333 via unanimous decision in what was a very impressive victory.

The 38-year-old Volkov has now won three straight fights and seven of his last eight overall, and he made it clear in his post-fight interview that he wants a title shot next.

Will he get it, though? Cormier believes he should.

Daniel Cormier Wants Alexander Volkov to Get UFC Title Shot

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier made it clear that he wants Volkov to get the next UFC heavyweight title shot.

“Volkov got a big victory. I thought Volkov cemented himself as the No. 1 contender as long as Tom Aspinall is not right back after the title fight in November. Or unless Alex Pereira has an insane knockout of Sergei Pavlovich (at UFC 335),” Cormier said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“I believe that Volkov reintroduced himself to a title opportunity. Hey, a finish would’ve been better. But he was more aggressive tonight and he fought better.”

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Alexander Volkov Not Assured of Title Shot

Although Volkov is undoubtedly deserving of fighting for the UFC heavyweight title in his next fight, that doesn’t necessarily mean that he will get it for sure,

As Cormier mentioned, if former champion Tom Aspinall is healthy enough to fight, then he obviously should be next in line to fight the winner of the upcoming UFC 334 heavyweight title bout between champion Ciryl Gane and challenger Josh Hokit.

As well, if Alex Pereira goes in there and has a highlight-reel knockout over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335, then he could also potentially pass Volkov for the title shot.

Is it fair? Not really, because Volkov has done everything in his power to fight for the UFC heavyweight belt with his three-fight win streak. But knowing how the UFC operates, sometimes winning fights isn’t necessarily enough for the bosses.