Darren Till Calls Out ‘Biased’ UFC Commentator Daniel Cormier

Former UFC fighter Darren Till called out UFC commentator Daniel Cormier, accusing him of “biased” commentary.

Till is not the only MMA fighter who has been outspoken in recent days about Cormier supposedly being biased, with UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes going hard in the paint at Cormier following his big win over Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 333. UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley has also had some remarks about Cormier recently, too.

Now, Till has joined the party.

Darren Till Goes After Daniel Cormier’s UFC Commentary

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Till straight-up accused Cormier of being a biased commentator, specifically toward Russian MMA fighters.

“It’s not that I don’t like him. I just see right through his (expletive). I wouldn’t say it to his face, mind you, because he’s an (expletive) animal of a fighter, but you can just see through his (expletive). Any guy who’s got the second name ‘Magomedov,’ he’s just always biased. He’s just a company man. He doesn’t say what he should really say on his mind. I can smell that (expletive) from over this corner of the world. (Expletive) off with your (expletive), mate. I’ve got no time for that whatsoever,” Till said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Daniel Cormier Getting It From All Corners

Cormier has really been taking his lumps as of late from numerous MMA fighters accusing him of biased commentary during his UFC fights.

While everyone can agree that Cormier is an exceptional wealth of knowledge when it comes to mixed martial arts, fans of the sport and the fighters just want him to be a little bit more neutral, which is fair.

While Cormier himself won’t ever admit his biases, the fact that so many fighters have come out and said that they feel like he is biased speaks volumes, so perhaps he should take the criticism to heart.

He was a great fighter, and he knows a ton about the sport, but when so many fighters are criticizing his commentary, then Cormier should probably take a look in the mirror and see what he can do to improve and make his commentary better.