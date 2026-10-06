Team Deiveson Figueiredo Issues Statement Following UFC 332

UFC bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo’s team issued a statement following his first-round TKO loss to Payton Talbott at UFC 332.

For the first time in his MMA career, the veteran Brazilian was stopped via strikes when Talbott finished him at 2:09 of the first round.

It was Figueiredo’s third straight loss in 2026 after previously losing to Song Yadong and Umar Nurmagomedov this year.

Team Deiveson Figueiredo Issues Statement After UFC 332 Defeat

Taking to his social media following UFC 332, Figueiredo’s teammate, Felipe Leite, issued a statement after the former UFC flyweight champion’s latest loss inside the Octagon, which he retweeted onto his Instagram stories.

“Time to go back home. After three months, your families are waiting for you. We can’t change the result, but God gives us the chance to come back stronger than ever. It was an honor to be by your side. Only those who live this sport understand what we feel. Now isn’t the time to justify ourselves, but to rest. The body and mind need it, and family deserves this reunion. Thank you, @maizenatopteam @daico_deusdaguerra @chikaofreitas .oficial @juniordedinho @leo7elias @alexdavismma, for every word, every experience shared and, above all, for the friendship we built. Many people have no idea what it means to be part of a team: every tear, every smile, every gram lost, and everyone’s excitement with each achievement. It’s something that can’t be explained—only felt. God knows all things. We take with us the learning, the respect, and the friendship. You can always count on me! We’re together!” Leite wrote.

What’s Next for Deiveson Figueiredo?

The loss to Talbott was a very tough one for Figueiredo, who has now lost five of his last six fights overall, albeit to some of the toughest competition in the sport.

At age 38 and turning 39 in December, it’s clear that he is on the last legs of his career, though he still has options.

Before the Talbott fight, Figueiredo teased a return back down to 125 lbs, so he may finish his career as a flyweight, even though the weight cut is tough for him.