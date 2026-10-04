Payton Talbott Explains Sean O’Mallley Callout After UFC 332

UFC bantamweight contender Payton Talbott explained why he called out former champ Sean O’Malley for his next fight after his win at UFC 332.

Talbott brutally dispatched former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo via first-round TKO in the co-main event of UFC 332, which took place on Saturday night at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Following the fight, Talbott called his shot and made it known that he wants to fight O’Malley next.

Payton Talbott Explains Sean O’Malley Callout

Speaking to reporters at the UFC 332 post-fight press conference, Talbott further explained why he wants to fight O’Malley next.

“He is a higher position than me, we’ll see where my rank goes. I understand the position that I’m in, but it’s a fun fight. I think both of us should want it. He’s called the best striker in our division, and I’d like to put that to the test,” Talbott said (via MMAFighting.com).

“We’ll just have to fight to really find out (who’s the better fighter). I personally like when people are similar to my body frame. I do a lot better. It’s kind of awkward punching midgets. The downward angle just gets a little bit awkward. Stylistically, I feel like we match up very well. I think I have a little bit more power. I think I have more muscle on my frame, and I think I’m just as quick because of my age.”

Sean O’Malley Fight Depends On Other Factors

Although Talbott wants O’Malley next, he also knows that getting the fight also heavily depends on the outcome of the UFC 333 co-main event between UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

If Dvalishvili wins, then O’Malley probably wouldn’t get the next title shot since he has already lost twice to him. But if Yan wins, then that’s a rematch that makes sense since O’Malley previously defeated Yan.

“We’ll see what happens with Merab and Yan. If I’m being transparent, if Merab wins then it’s a no-brainer. He’s already fought Merab plenty of times and lost. If Yan wins, then I don’t know we’ll have to see,” Talbott said.