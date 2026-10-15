Demetrious Johnson Calls the UFC ‘Hypocrites’ Over Recent Cuts

UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson called the world’s leading MMA promotion “hypocrites” over their recent roster cuts.

In the past month, the UFC has let go of Michael Page, who was 5-1 in the UFC, and Farid Basharat, who was 7-0 inside the Octagon.

UFC president Dana White briefly commented on Page’s release at the time, saying that it was a decision made by the matchmakers. He has not commented yet on Basharat’s release.

But according to Johnson, it’s obvious why these types of fighters were cut: because they often go to decision, and the UFC wants fighters who finish fights.

Yet, at the same time, the UFC calls itself the sport’s top promotion where the best MMA fighters compete, which Johnson believes is hypocritical.

Demetrious Johnson Calls Out ‘Hypocrites’ at UFC

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Johnson explained why the UFC bigwigs are “hypocrites.”

“We’ve heard Dana White say it before: ‘We want the best of the best talents on the roster,’ and then he says they’re not exciting. We’ve heard him say that before. In a sport where you have the best fighters fighting and they’re not exciting, you do not get rid of them because it’s a sport. If they keep on winning, then they get to stay. Me winning a fight means I get to stay … In the UFC if you keep winning, they can get rid of you if you’re not a draw, or they can think of getting rid of your division,” Johnson said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“They’re hypocrites. They say one thing and do the totally opposite. I just want the UFC to try to be straightforward and honest about the product they’re trying to sell. Don’t tell me that you’re going to have the best athletes on the roster when you’re going to let the best athletes go. I rather have the UFC say, ‘We couldn’t afford him. We’re happy Michael ‘Venom’ Page is making more money at Misfits Boxing.'”

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Demetrious Johnson Unsure if the UFC Is a True Sports League

While White often says that the UFC is one of the biggest sporting leagues in North America right now, Johnson takes umbrage with that, because in his opinion, it can’t be a sports league if they are letting go of some of the best athletes in the sport just because they aren’t fighting a certain style.

“When you look at a sport, the person who is winning should get paid the best and should have the opportunity to stay. With Michael Page leaving, he’s making more money at Misfits than in the UFC. I would love to know how much he’s getting paid at Misfits, and how much money he got paid in the UFC. When it comes to the sporting aspect of Mixed Martial Arts and how the UFC is entertainment, when it’s entertainment, the UFC is going to pick and choose who’s going to bring eyeballs, who’s going to put butts in seats, and what’s going to fit their narrative in making the best fight, which is completely different than a sport,” Johnson said.