Ex-UFC Champion Brock Lesnar Reveals What M Club Hall of Fame Truly Means to Him

Brock Lesnar revealed what being inducted into the University of Minnesota’s M Club Hall of Fame means to him. The former UFC heavyweight champion spoke candidly about receiving the prestigious honor from his alma mater.

Lesnar attended the University of Minnesota, where he was a student-athlete. There, he was a standout collegiate wrestler for the Golden Gophers.

Lesnar achieved plenty of success, winning an NCAA Division I national championship. After his strong collegiate wrestling career ended, the Webster, South Dakota native signed with WWE.

After leaving WWE, Lesnar eventually pursued MMA. He rose quickly to the top, winning the UFC heavyweight championship in only his fourth professional fight.

Lesnar expressed gratitude to his family and coaches for the roles they played in his life.

Ex-UFC Champion Brock Lesnar Grateful for M Club Hall of Fame Induction

Brock Lesnar is grateful to have been inducted into the University of Minnesota’s M Club Hall of Fame.

During a special Q&A at the ceremony, Lesnar noted that his induction symbolizes his hard work and the belief others had in him. He thanked his family and coaches for always supporting him and allowing him to pursue his dreams.

“This is a very emotional night for me. All the athletes here tonight, you guys know we can’t do this alone. Like, it just doesn’t happen like that. So, from a very young age for me, my mom and dad, I grew up in Webster, South Dakota. And fortunate for me, my wrestling coach was my neighbor, so I was never late for practice. Thank you, John and Michelle, my mom and dad. And then my junior college coach, Robert Finneseth,” Lesnar said during his Q&A at his M Club Hall of Fame induction.

“To reach this level of sport, you don’t do it by yourself and I could have been a number of different things. And every athlete that sits up here, this isn’t about us. I don’t care about the accolades, I’m not a trophy guy,” Lesnar said. “For me, I just want to say thanks to the people that believed in me and just helped groom me as a human being.”

He continued: “None of us would be here without that stuff. So thanks everybody. All the parents, all the coaches, it’s unachievable without you.”

Lesnar Reflects on the Camaraderie During Collegiate Wrestling Career

Lesnar also reflected on the camaraderie among the Golden Gophers athletes. The former heavyweight champion credited the University of Minnesota for building a strong culture.

“Like every athlete before me gets up, you talk about the camaraderie and the culture, and it just felt like home,” Lesnar said during his Q&A at his M Club Hall of Fame induction.

Lesnar also spoke about the valuable advice he received from his coach. He credited those lessons with having a lasting impact on his own life.

“I think that’s what the thing is here, folks, and I think athletes. It’s about the mentorship and the people that help groom you as a human being,” he said. “There’s so many different things you learn from a sport other than just the sport and that’s the beauty of it.”