Gable Steveson Update Provided by UFC Legend Jon Jones

UFC legend Jon Jones provided the latest update on his teammate, heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson, following his first career defeat.

In the biggest upset in UFC history, based on the odds, Sean Sharaf knocked out Steveson in just 12 seconds at UFC 331 in September. Steveson was a -2500 betting favorite to win, with Sharaf as a +1000 underdog, in what was a monumental upset that saw Steveson lose for the first time in his MMA career.

We haven’t heard much from Steveson since, but Jones has not provided the latest update on the former Olympic Gold Medal-winning wrestler.

Jon Jones Provides Update on Gable Steveson

Speaking to The Schmo, Jones provided the latest update on Steveson.

“Gable’s doing great. Gable’s doing really, really awesome. I believe in Gable. I believe in the man and the person that he is. I’m excited for him to just clear things up moving forward in his life and his personal life. And as far as the athlete that Gable is, he’s extraordinary. He’s absolutely extraordinary. He deserves good things. He does all the right things. He’s an awesome father and an awesome husband and a great son. I see the way that he treats the people around him, and he deserves success,” Jones said (via MMAjunkie.com).

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Jon Jones Says Gable Steveson Can Still be Great

Although Steveson’s loss to Sharaf was shocking and embarrassing, Jones reminded fans that he is far from the first MMA fighter to lose in a big upset, and he still thinks Steveson can be great.

“And if you think about it, all the great fighters have had knockouts and losses. I mean, (Georges St-Pierre) vs. Matt Serra – there’s just so many examples. He’s in the right head space. He’s right back to training. I feel like, as a team, we need to add a lot more sparring, and we have our little things that we can work on as a team, but he’s in great hands. He has great mentors and a great team around him, and we believe he is going to pull back in an amazing way,” Jones said.