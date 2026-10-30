Gabriel Bonfim Issues Statement With UFC Vegas 124 Fight Off

UFC welterweight contender Gabriel Bonfim has issued a statement after his fight with Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 124 was scrapped.

Bonfim was set to fight Brady in a five-round welterweight bout that was scheduled to headline UFC Vegas 124. But Brady was forced to pull out due to a staph infection, and with only one week to go until the card, Bonfim will no longer fight on it.

With Bonfim vs. Brady off the card, UFC Vegas 124 is now headlined by a five-round heavyweight fight featuring Waldo Cortes Acosta and Johnny Walker.

Gabriel Bonfim Reacts to UFC Vegas 124 Fight Scrapping

Taking to his social media, Bonfim reacted to his fight at UFC Vegas 124 against Brady being off.

“As some of you already know, my fight was canceled. Sean Brady is out of the fight. He says he got injured. A week before the fight, he tells us he got injured. You can’t really understand it, right? But God knows all things and we keep moving forward. And on Nov. 7th I won’t be fighting, unfortunately. Unfortunately I won’t be fighting. But I believe there will be news coming soon and we keep going. The goal is just one: to be champion and we keep pushing. Thanks, thanks everyone, appreciate it,” Bonfim said in a video posted to his Instagram (via MMAjunkie.com).

What Will the UFC Do With Gabriel Bonfim?

Ideally, the UFC would rebook the Bonfim vs. Brady fight for an upcoming card in the near future, as both men were already preparing for each other for the past several months. However, it’s not a guarantee that the promotion will go that route.

Since Brady is not healthy right now, yet Bonfim is, the promotion may try to get him a fight booked as soon as possible, potentially even for the year-end UFC 335 card in December, as he likely wants to fight as soon as possible.

Given Bonfim was booked to fight Brady, he would likely want to fight another top-10-ranked welterweight, but it remains to be seen what plans the organization has in store for him after this fight cancelation.