Sean Brady Explains Why He Withdrew From UFC Vegas 124

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady explained why he withdrew from his upcoming UFC Vegas 124 main event fight against Gabriel Bonfim.

Brady vs. Bonfim was set for next Saturday’s UFC Vegas 124 headliner, but Brady will no longer be on the card. With just a week to go until the event, there is no guarantee that the UFC will find a replacement for Brady on such short notice, so Bonfim may not compete on the card now, either.

Sean Brady Explains UFC Vegas 124 Withdrawal

Speaking on “The BradyBagz Show,” Brady explained why he had to pull out of his UFC Vegas 124 main event against Bonfim.

“My knee was a little bit swollen after (training). By nine o’clock at night, I couldn’t walk. Wednesday morning, I already knew because I’ve been in this situation before. I’ve dealt with bursitis and (expletive) and I knew this wasn’t bursitis. I knew it was an infection… I could barely walk,” Brady said (via Bloody Elbow).

According to Brady, it was a staph infection, and with him not being 100% right now, he had to pull out of his fight against Bonfim, who is missing out on his chance to fight Brady and move into the elite of the UFC welterweight division.

Play

Sean Brady Apologizes to Gabriel Bonfim

Brady knows how much of a setback this is not only for him, but for Bonfim as well, who has put in a full training camp for UFC Vegas 124 only to see his fight scrapped a week before it had to happen.

That’s why Brady has apologized to his opponent for pulling out.

“I feel for Bonfim too. It sucks, man. I’ve been there where guys pull out, you’re two weeks out and then you don’t know if you’re fighting, you’re looking for a new opponent. I know he was putting in the training camp, trust me, and that’s what sucks. I did a ten-week training camp for this,” Brady said.

As for what’s next for Brady, he obviously needs to get back to full health before the UFC can get him booked for his next fight inside the Octagon.