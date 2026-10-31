Robert Whittaker Predicts Gaethje vs. Volkanovski UFC Superfight

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker predicted who would win a superfight between Justin Gaethje and Alexander Volkanovski.

In the wake of Volkanovski’s TKO win over Movsar Evloev at UFC 333, the UFC featherweight champion has made it clear he wants to move up in weight and challenge Gaethje, the UFC lightweight champion, in what would be a true superfight between two of MMA’s pound-for-pound greats.

So, who would win if this fight happened? Whittaker believes he knows.

Robert Whittaker Says Alexander Volkanovski Would Beat Justin Gaethje

Speaking on the “MMArcade Podcast,” Whittaker made it clear that he wants to see a matchup between Volkanovski and Gaethje, and he’s convinced that his fellow Aussie wins that superfight.

“I want to see him fight Gaethje. I want to see him fight Gaethje because, dude, he beats Gaethje. He beats him, man – 100 percent, he does. And that is such a cool thing that both guys leave it all out there, both guys leave gloves out there, both guys cement legacies. That’s mad. That’s a really cool end of the rainbow sort of situation,” Whittaker said (via MMAjunkie.com).

While Volkanovski has said multiple times that he wants this fight against Gaethje, the UFC lightweight champ has yet to comment on it, so we have no idea at all if he is interested in taking this matchup despite fans wanting it.

Robert Whittaker Believes That Alexander Volkanovski Is Still Underrated

Despite being a two-time UFC featherweight champion, Whittaker believes that Volkanovski still doesn’t get all the love and respect that he deserves, and ultimately, he believes that his fellow countryman is underrated.

“I think everyone in that division doesn’t realize how good Volk is until he’s standing across from them. That’s the truth of it. We’ve seen a lot of good guys riding a lot of momentum going into those fights – people like Max Holloway standing opposite side him and not realizing how good Volk is. Let’s be honest: The world didn’t realize how good he is until he keeps repeatedly doing the same thing over and over and over, and working people,” Whittaker said.